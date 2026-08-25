Islam Makhachev reveals the secret behind his hard-fought victory over Ian Garry

The 34-year-old champion, who successfully defended his title in the main event of UFC 330, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts after a fiercely contested bout against Ireland’s Ian Garry.

The Dagestani star, who won by unanimous decision, openly explained why the fight was much tougher than expected.

“Opponents are getting stronger”: Makhachev’s analysis

The champion stressed that victory always comes first while acknowledging that opponents are becoming better prepared:

“The most important thing is the victory. But I had planned and expected the fight to be a little easier. However, opponents are training very hard too, and every time it gets more difficult. The opponents are getting stronger day by day. That means I have to work even harder so that my fights become easier.”, Islam said.

“He only moved backward”: Garry’s awkward style and the tactics behind the victory

Makhachev said his Irish opponent’s physical attributes and passive movement in the octagon prevented them from putting on a more entertaining fight:

Anthropometry and distance: “Garry’s style is very awkward, and it is extremely difficult to get close to him. His arms and legs are very long;

The key to the takedown: The only opening he left was his lead leg. I kept attacking that point and completed successful takedowns;

Only moving backward: It is very difficult to put on a beautiful, entertaining fight against an opponent who only moves backward. It was what it was. The fight was tough, but I cannot say that he caused me any serious problems. Everything went according to plan; I simply had to stay patient and take the bout to the judges’ decision.”

Islam Makhachev once again proved with this victory that he is the undisputed leader of his division.