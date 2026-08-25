Islam Makhachev reveals the secret behind his hard-fought victory over Ian Garry

·56·Sport
Islam Makhachev reveals the secret behind his hard-fought victory over Ian Garry

The 34-year-old champion, who successfully defended his title in the main event of UFC 330, Islam Makhachev shared his thoughts after a fiercely contested bout against Ireland’s Ian Garry.

The Dagestani star, who won by unanimous decision, openly explained why the fight was much tougher than expected.

“Opponents are getting stronger”: Makhachev’s analysis

The champion stressed that victory always comes first while acknowledging that opponents are becoming better prepared:

“The most important thing is the victory. But I had planned and expected the fight to be a little easier. However, opponents are training very hard too, and every time it gets more difficult. The opponents are getting stronger day by day. That means I have to work even harder so that my fights become easier.”, Islam said.

“He only moved backward”: Garry’s awkward style and the tactics behind the victory

Makhachev said his Irish opponent’s physical attributes and passive movement in the octagon prevented them from putting on a more entertaining fight:

  • Anthropometry and distance: “Garry’s style is very awkward, and it is extremely difficult to get close to him. His arms and legs are very long;

  • The key to the takedown: The only opening he left was his lead leg. I kept attacking that point and completed successful takedowns;

  • Only moving backward: It is very difficult to put on a beautiful, entertaining fight against an opponent who only moves backward. It was what it was. The fight was tough, but I cannot say that he caused me any serious problems. Everything went according to plan; I simply had to stay patient and take the bout to the judges’ decision.”

Islam Makhachev once again proved with this victory that he is the undisputed leader of his division.

Islam MakhachevIan GarryUFCIreland
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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