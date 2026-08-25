New flight route launched from Bishkek to Tashkent

On August 23, Tashkent International Airport welcomed the first regular flight operated by Kyrgyzstan's Aero Nomad airline on the Bishkek–Tashkent–Bishkek route.

The Airbus A320 aircraft landed at 22:22 local time. Traditionally, the new carrier's plane was greeted with a water salute. Passengers were offered national dishes.

The inaugural flight brought 163 passengers to Tashkent, while 74 passengers registered for the return flight.

Aero Nomad will operate flights on this route twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays. Flights will be carried out using Airbus A320 aircraft.

Thus, Aero Nomad has become the third airline operating on the Tashkent–Bishkek route. Uzbekistan Airways and Centrum Air also operate direct flights on this route.

In the next stage, Aero Nomad is considering the possibility of launching flights from Bishkek to Samarkand and Urgench as well. The airline was founded in 2021 and is based at Bishkek Airport.