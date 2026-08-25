Football Evening: Central Match in Samarkand and 3 Hot Games of Matchday 19

·52·Sport
Football Evening: Central Match in Samarkand and 3 Hot Games of Matchday 19

As part of the 19th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, fans can look forward to 3 intense and uncompromising matches on Tuesday evening, August 25. The central match of the round will take place in Samarkand, where the local Dinamo will host the renowned Tashkent club Pakhtakor.

Also, in the valley, Andijon will test their strength against Khorazm, while in the south, Surkhon and AGMK will battle for points.

Central matches of the 19th round and referee appointments:

1. Andijon — Khorazm

  • Kick-off time: August 25, 19:00

  • Referee: Firdavs Norsafarov

  • Assistant referees: Alisher Usmanov, Husan Khudoyberdiyev

  • Fourth official: Abdurasul Kayumbayev

  • VAR officials: Doston Rakhmonov, Shohnur Yoldoshev (AVAR)

  • Referee assessor and commissioner: Sultonbek Zaylabidinov, Jalolxon Inogomkhodjayev

2. Surkhon — AGMK

  • Kick-off time: August 25, 19:00

  • Referee: Asker Najafaliyev

  • Assistant referees: Bakhtiyorkhuja Shavkatov, Ruslan Serazitdinov

  • Fourth official: Javohir Sadaqulov

  • VAR officials: Gayrat Jorayev, Adhamjon Rikhsiboyev (AVAR)

  • Referee assessor and commissioner: Vladislav Seytlin, Kudrat Madrimov

3. Dinamo — Pakhtakor (Central Match)

  • Kick-off time: August 25, 20:00

  • Referee: Ilgiz Tantashev

  • Assistant referees: Andrey Sapenko, Timur Gaynullin

  • Fourth official: Diyorbek Amanov

  • VAR officials: Naim Kosimov, Rinat Serazitdinov (AVAR)

  • Referee assessor and commissioner: Rustam Bobomurodov, Shohruh Said

Uzbekistan Super LeagueFootballDinamoPakhtakorMatchday 19
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Unique in the World: Uzbekistan Super League Recognized as the Most Rare Championship on the Planet!Today, 13:17“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominance“Footwork”: British publication reveals the secret behind Uzbekistan boxing’s world dominanceToday, 13:09100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City Masterclass100% Duels Won: Husanov Shines in Manchester City MasterclassToday, 13:01Mega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriMega-transfer from City: Ayyoub Bouaddi passes medical to replace RodriToday, 12:58“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truth“Last time he beat me half to death”: Merab Dvalishvili admits the truthToday, 12:32“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s return“Exclusion from the 2026 World Cup benefited him”: Gary Neville comments on Cole Palmer’s returnToday, 12:29
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
Heartwarming moment: Abduqodir Husanov sends a video message to a Kazakhstan legend
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
A 12-Day Risk Turns Into a Championship: Muradov Makes History (Video)
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
What rating did Abdukodir Khusanov receive in his debut match?
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Abdumalik Yorbutayev Explodes Again in Yerevan: Doev Knocked Out (Video)
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Yamal hosted an unusual “Pink Party” on his birthday
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Husanov’s grandfather dies: defender leaves Man City camp (video)
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane
Cristiano Ronaldo Serves as a Warning for Harry Kane