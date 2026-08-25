Football Evening: Central Match in Samarkand and 3 Hot Games of Matchday 19

As part of the 19th round of the Uzbekistan Super League, fans can look forward to 3 intense and uncompromising matches on Tuesday evening, August 25. The central match of the round will take place in Samarkand, where the local Dinamo will host the renowned Tashkent club Pakhtakor.

Also, in the valley, Andijon will test their strength against Khorazm, while in the south, Surkhon and AGMK will battle for points.

Central matches of the 19th round and referee appointments:

1. Andijon — Khorazm

Kick-off time: August 25, 19:00

Referee: Firdavs Norsafarov

Assistant referees: Alisher Usmanov, Husan Khudoyberdiyev

Fourth official: Abdurasul Kayumbayev

VAR officials: Doston Rakhmonov, Shohnur Yoldoshev (AVAR)

Referee assessor and commissioner: Sultonbek Zaylabidinov, Jalolxon Inogomkhodjayev

2. Surkhon — AGMK

Kick-off time: August 25, 19:00

Referee: Asker Najafaliyev

Assistant referees: Bakhtiyorkhuja Shavkatov, Ruslan Serazitdinov

Fourth official: Javohir Sadaqulov

VAR officials: Gayrat Jorayev, Adhamjon Rikhsiboyev (AVAR)

Referee assessor and commissioner: Vladislav Seytlin, Kudrat Madrimov

3. Dinamo — Pakhtakor (Central Match)