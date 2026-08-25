The United Kingdom government is preparing a new military aid package aimed at further strengthening Ukraine's ability to strike long-range military targets within Russian territory. This was announced in Kyiv during events dedicated to Ukraine's Independence Day by the United Kingdom Prime Minister Andy Burnham officially.

The new British Prime Minister, who took office in July 2026, emphasized that he began his first foreign visit in Kyiv, stating that London's strategic position on supporting Ukraine remains unchanged.

“Attacks destroyed before launch”: Burnham's statement

According to the Prime Minister, support for Ukraine should not be limited only to air defense (AD) systems:

“Aid to Ukraine must include not only strengthening air defense but also long-range strike capabilities that allow Russian attacks to be stopped before the missiles are even launched”, — said Andy Burnham.

Other strategic priorities identified by London:

Sanctions pressure: Further tightening restrictions against Russia's military supply and logistics chains;

Innovation and IT: Joint development of modern military technologies and drone systems;

Defense industry integration: Deepening direct military-industrial cooperation between British and Ukrainian defense enterprises.

Secret technologies: SCALP missile project

Before his visit to Kyiv, the British Prime Minister revealed that London has officially authorized the transfer of secret data and technologies necessary for the production and modernization of SCALP missiles in Ukraine.

This step expands Ukraine's ability to produce long-range, high-precision weapons on its own territory based on Western technology and to strike directly at Russian military infrastructure.