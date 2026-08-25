A Sharp Turn at the UN: 50 Countries Condemn Russia, but 143 Do Not Support It

·140·World
A Sharp Turn at the UN: 50 Countries Condemn Russia, but 143 Do Not Support It

Another uncompromising diplomatic dispute over the war in Ukraine took place at the United Nations. Denmark’s Minister of Foreign Affairs Lars Løkke Rasmussen read out a joint statement from the podium of the international organization, sharply condemning Russia’s actions on behalf of 50 countries and the European Union delegation.

Nevertheless, the resolution failed to win the support of most UN member states: 143 countriesaround the world, including the United States also refrained from joining the document and did not support it.

The Position of 50 Countries: Demand for an Immediate Ceasefire

Among those who signed the joint statement were the United Kingdom, Japan, Canada, Switzerland, Georgia, as well as several European countries, including Hungary and Slovakia:

  • Key demand: The document called on Moscow to agree to a “complete, immediate and unconditional ceasefire”;

  • Statement’s content: The resolution described Russia’s military actions as an “unlawful full-scale invasion.”

Heated Debate at the UN

Mutual accusations between the parties are intensifying within the international organization:

  • Secretary-General’s concern: At the beginning of August, UN Secretary-General António Guterres condemned attacks by Ukrainian drones on Russian territory, expressing serious concern that civilians were being killed and injured as a result of the strikes;

  • Russia’s sharp reaction: According to EADaily, Russia’s permanent representative to the UN Vasily Nebenzya spoke at a Security Council meeting and sharply criticized the internal situation that had emerged in Ukraine amid interference by Western countries.

The United States’ refusal to join the statement and the neutral position of 143 countries show that the international community has no unified view on how to achieve peace.

United NationsRussiaUkraineUnited StatesAntónio Guterres
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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