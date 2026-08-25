New Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the Front
Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is entering a new strategic phase. According to new information from Western and American media citing Ukrainian intelligence sources, the DPRK has deployed another large group of highly qualified military specialists to the border regions of the Russian Federation.
Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi,stated that the number of North Korean soldiers who arrived in the latest phase amounts to 8,500 people. is.
Drone units and sappers in the Kursk direction
According to data provided by Ukrainian intelligence, a specialized group of DPRK forces is concentrated directly in the Kursk region:
Drone operators: At least 400 unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) operators are operating at command posts deployed in border areas. They are engaged in gathering intelligence and guiding strike drones;
Engineering and sapper corps: The group includes 1,000 sapper-engineers who are reinforcing defensive fortifications and conducting demining operations;
Tactical task: DPRK soldiers are monitoring Russian borders and the rear front without directly crossing the Ukrainian border. This allows the Russian Armed Forces to fully mobilize their main combat units for offensive operations.
Missiles, ammunition, and a new 50,000-person agreement
The supply of technical and human resources continues within the framework of the military treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang:
Ballistic weapons: It was previously reported that Russia had received at least 150 medium-range KN-23 and KN-24 ballistic missiles, as well as a large volume of artillery ammunition from the DPRK;
Total contingent: According to intelligence estimates, a total of about 25,000 North Korean military personnel have passed through or are currently in rotation within Russian structures;
September negotiations: According to media reports, the upcoming high-level meeting between Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un may result in an agreement to send an additional up to 50,000 military specialists and laborers.
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