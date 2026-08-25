Military cooperation between Russia and North Korea is entering a new strategic phase. According to new information from Western and American media citing Ukrainian intelligence sources, the DPRK has deployed another large group of highly qualified military specialists to the border regions of the Russian Federation.

Deputy Head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Vadym Skibitskyi,stated that the number of North Korean soldiers who arrived in the latest phase amounts to 8,500 people. is.

Drone units and sappers in the Kursk direction

According to data provided by Ukrainian intelligence, a specialized group of DPRK forces is concentrated directly in the Kursk region:

Drone operators: At least 400 unmanned aerial vehicle (drone) operators are operating at command posts deployed in border areas. They are engaged in gathering intelligence and guiding strike drones;

Engineering and sapper corps: The group includes 1,000 sapper-engineers who are reinforcing defensive fortifications and conducting demining operations;

Tactical task: DPRK soldiers are monitoring Russian borders and the rear front without directly crossing the Ukrainian border. This allows the Russian Armed Forces to fully mobilize their main combat units for offensive operations.

Missiles, ammunition, and a new 50,000-person agreement

The supply of technical and human resources continues within the framework of the military treaty between Moscow and Pyongyang: