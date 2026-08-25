An Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in Tokyo

An unusual gastronomic project for tourists in Japan’s capital, Tokyo — the double-decker SUSHI BUS — is set to launch. Passengers will be able to enjoy unlimited sushi inside the moving bus while taking in views of the city.

The project is scheduled to launch on 10 October 2026. The bus’s first floor will house the kitchen. The sushi will be prepared there and transported to the second floor via a special lift. There, the dishes will be placed on a conveyor belt running alongside the passengers’ seats.

Tourists will be able to enjoy unlimited sushi for approximately 70 minutes. The bus is not a regular vehicle with a specific destination — it will travel on a circular route around the city, allowing passengers to see tourist attractions. The final route has not yet been fully determined, but it is planned to pass by popular sites in Sibuya, Ginza and Asakusa.

The SUSHI BUS will serve 20 passengers at a time. The journey will begin at the Kadzibasi parking lot near Tokyo Station. A ticket will cost 16 thousand Japanese yen per person, or approximately 100 dollars.

If the project proves successful and gains popularity among tourists, the organizers plan to launch similar buses in Osaka and Kyoto in the future.

What do you think of the idea of touring the streets of Tokyo while eating sushi from a moving conveyor belt? Share your thoughts in the comments.