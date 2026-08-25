An Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in Tokyo

·66·World
An Unusual Sushi-Serving Bus to Launch in Tokyo

An unusual gastronomic project for tourists in Japan’s capital, Tokyo — the double-decker SUSHI BUS — is set to launch. Passengers will be able to enjoy unlimited sushi inside the moving bus while taking in views of the city.

The project is scheduled to launch on 10 October 2026. The bus’s first floor will house the kitchen. The sushi will be prepared there and transported to the second floor via a special lift. There, the dishes will be placed on a conveyor belt running alongside the passengers’ seats.

Tourists will be able to enjoy unlimited sushi for approximately 70 minutes. The bus is not a regular vehicle with a specific destination — it will travel on a circular route around the city, allowing passengers to see tourist attractions. The final route has not yet been fully determined, but it is planned to pass by popular sites in Sibuya, Ginza and Asakusa.

The SUSHI BUS will serve 20 passengers at a time. The journey will begin at the Kadzibasi parking lot near Tokyo Station. A ticket will cost 16 thousand Japanese yen per person, or approximately 100 dollars.

If the project proves successful and gains popularity among tourists, the organizers plan to launch similar buses in Osaka and Kyoto in the future.

What do you think of the idea of touring the streets of Tokyo while eating sushi from a moving conveyor belt? Share your thoughts in the comments.

TokyoJapanSUSHI BUSShibuyaOsaka
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Charos
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Dogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaDogs amazed everyone at the surfing championship in CaliforniaToday, 13:27New Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontNew Forces: 400 Drone Operators and Sappers from North Korea Deployed to the FrontToday, 11:26Zelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionZelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decisionToday, 11:2136-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenly36-year-old FIDE manager passes away suddenlyToday, 11:12“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in Kyiv“Missiles destroyed before launch”: British Prime Minister reveals secret deal in KyivToday, 11:03A Sharp Turn at the UN: 50 Countries Condemn Russia, but 143 Do Not Support ItA Sharp Turn at the UN: 50 Countries Condemn Russia, but 143 Do Not Support ItToday, 10:33
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience