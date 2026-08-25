Zelenskyy lookalike heads from prison to the front: Samvel Sarukyan's unexpected decision
A parodist who gained viral fame on social media by mimicking the voice of 'Ruki Vverh!' soloist Sergey Zhukov with the song 'Privet, eto ya' Samvel Sarukyan has signed an official contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.
According to the popular Russian Shot Telegram channel, the 44-year-old man, who was serving a prison sentence, is heading to the combat zone as a volunteer.
Millions of views and the 'Zelenskyy lookalike' status
Samvel Sarukyan caught the attention of internet users with his unique interpretations of several tracks:
Viral tracks: His videos for 'Privet, eto ya', as well as Sergey Zhukov's 'On tebya tseluyet' and 'Devochka u rechki', have garnered millions of views online;
Physical resemblance: Social media users frequently discussed how Sarukyan's facial structure, smile, and expressions are strikingly similar to those of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.
12-year prison sentence and freedom via the front
The parodist has a serious criminal past:
Court verdict: In August 2017, Sarukyan was sentenced to 12 years for the production and large-scale illegal distribution of narcotics;
Military legislation opportunity: Under current Russian legislation, prisoners serving time for certain serious offenses are granted the right to have their sentences commuted or suspended by signing a contract with the Ministry of Defense to participate in combat operations;
Service location: Official details regarding which front line Sarukyan will serve on or his specific military role have not yet been disclosed.
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