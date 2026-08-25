A parodist who gained viral fame on social media by mimicking the voice of 'Ruki Vverh!' soloist Sergey Zhukov with the song 'Privet, eto ya' Samvel Sarukyan has signed an official contract with the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation.

According to the popular Russian Shot Telegram channel, the 44-year-old man, who was serving a prison sentence, is heading to the combat zone as a volunteer.

Millions of views and the 'Zelenskyy lookalike' status

Samvel Sarukyan caught the attention of internet users with his unique interpretations of several tracks:

Viral tracks: His videos for 'Privet, eto ya', as well as Sergey Zhukov's 'On tebya tseluyet' and 'Devochka u rechki', have garnered millions of views online;

Physical resemblance: Social media users frequently discussed how Sarukyan's facial structure, smile, and expressions are strikingly similar to those of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

12-year prison sentence and freedom via the front

The parodist has a serious criminal past: