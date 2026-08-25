More than 1.1 million automobiles registered in Tashkent city and region

As of July 1, 2026, in Uzbekistan, 4,982,516 motor vehicles belonging to individuals have been registered. This was reported by the National Statistics Committee.

As noted, Tashkent city and Tashkent region account for nearly a quarter of all motor vehicles in the country. The number of registered automobiles in these two regions has exceeded 1.1 million.

The highest figure was recorded in Tashkent city. In the capital, 637,706 motor vehicles were registered in the name of individuals. In Tashkent region, this figure made up 476,148.

Thus, a total of 1,113,854 motor vehicles have been registered in Tashkent city and Tashkent region. This equals approximately 22.4 percent of the vehicles belonging to individuals across the republic.