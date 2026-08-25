World Ocean water reaches highest temperature in 47 years

Experts from Europe's Copernicus Climate Change Service reported that the average global ocean surface temperature reached 21.1 degrees on August 22. According to TASS, this figure is an absolute record in the history of satellite observations conducted since 1979. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

The previous maximum was recorded in March of this year, reaching 21.09 degrees. Although the new value differs only slightly from the previous one, climatologists are paying special attention to the timing of the record.

Usually, it is normal for the average surface temperature of the World Ocean to reach its annual peak in March or April, after the end of summer in the Southern Hemisphere. However, this record occurred at the end of August.

Climate change and its causes

Copernicus experts note that this year, sea water temperatures have remained at record highs for the respective dates almost every day. This process is explained by two main factors: long-term global warming and the El-Nino climate phenomenon in the Pacific Ocean.

It is known that El-Nino has the property of additionally raising global temperatures. Experts emphasize that natural climate variability is being layered on top of the long-term warming trend associated with human activity.

Global consequences

Excessive ocean heating causes serious consequences for our planet. In particular, warmer water causes sea levels to rise due to thermal expansion.

It is also stated that this situation may intensify marine heatwaves and affect the intensity of extreme weather events.