In the Russian Federation, strict restrictions on the sale of alcoholic beverages will be introduced in most of the country on the occasion of the start of the new academic year — Knowledge Day. According to an analysis of regional legislation by the RIA Novosti agency, this year 60 subjects of Russia have decided to restrict or completely ban the retail sale of alcohol on September 1.

These bans are primarily aimed at maintaining public order around educational institutions and ensuring the safety of the younger generation.

Regional legislation and the geography of restrictions

According to current federal legislation, a general restriction on the sale of alcohol applies in all regions of the country from 11:00 PM to 8:00 AM:

Local government authority: Regional authorities have the right to independently tighten alcohol sales regulations on special holidays (Knowledge Day, Youth Day, Children's Day);

Restrictions in 60 subjects: On September 1 of this year, the authorities of 60 regions will exercise this right and put sales restrictions into effect;

The remaining 29 subjects: Although there is no region-wide ban in the remaining areas, restrictions may be introduced at the local level within individual cities and municipalities.

The Samara experience and the main goal

Restrictive measures are being implemented in various forms across the regions:

Total ban in Samara: For example, the Samara Region government has decided to completely ban the retail sale of alcoholic products throughout the Samara urban district starting September 1, 2026;

Safety measure: The main goal is to prevent the free distribution of alcohol near schools, lyceums, and public places where children gather in large numbers.

Expert warning: Health risks

Medical experts remind that alcohol abuse causes serious damage not only to public order but also to human health. In particular, regular alcohol consumption increases the risk of at least 5 types of cancer several times over.