“Iran Tried to Assassinate My Son”: Netanyahu Makes Shocking Statement!

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“Iran Tried to Assassinate My Son”: Netanyahu Makes Shocking Statement!

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahuan analytical article based on his shocking interview with local media, in which he revealed that Iranian intelligence services had attempted to assassinate one of his sons, as well as details of the covert confrontation between Tel Aviv and Tehran:

“Iran Tried to Kill My Son”: Benjamin Netanyahu Makes Shocking Statement About Assassination Attempt!

As tensions in the Middle East continue to escalate, a new controversy has emerged surrounding the head of the Israeli government. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu revealed in an exclusive interview with Israel’s Channel 14 that Iranian intelligence services had targeted one of his family members.

According to the head of government, Tehran’s intelligence services had been monitoring one of his sons for a long time and attempted to arrange an assassination against him.

“Something Unbelievable Is Happening”: The Prime Minister’s Statement

In a televised address, Benjamin Netanyahu said that his family had faced a direct threat from Iran:

“As for my sons, I think unbelievable things are happening here. Iran has been tracking one of my sons. Iran tried to kill one of my sons, to assassinate him.”, the Israeli prime minister said.

When the television presenter asked whether the statement was based directly on intelligence information, Netanyahu did not give a clear answer and disclosed no additional details about when, where, or under what circumstances the assassination was planned.

What Is Known About Netanyahu’s Family?

The Israeli prime minister has three children in total:

  • Yair and Avner: two sons from his marriage to his current wife, Sara Netanyahu, who have attracted the attention of the public and security services at various times;

  • Noa: the prime minister’s daughter from his first marriage.

It has not yet been disclosed which son was allegedly targeted for assassination—Yair or Avner.

The statement indicates that the hybrid and intelligence warfare between the two countries is becoming increasingly intense.

Benjamin NetanyahuIranTel AvivTehran
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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