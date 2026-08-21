Bear Breaks Into Tourists’ Tent and Carries Woman Away

·84·World
Bear Breaks Into Tourists’ Tent and Carries Woman Away

A simple night of rest for tourists in Russia’s Altai Mountains ended in a horrific tragedy. A 29-year-old woman spending the night in a tent in the wilderness was killed in a wild bear attack.

According to reports, the woman and several companions set up a tent in the mountainous area to spend the night there. However, during the night, a wild bear approached their campsite.

The predator attacked the tourists’ tent, seized the woman inside and dragged her toward the forest. Although her companions tried to rescue her, they were unable to stand up to the large and dangerous animal.

A search operation was launched in the area afterward. Rescuers and relevant services eventually found the woman’s body.

Following the incident, officials began taking measures to identify the dangerous predator and ensure the safety of other tourists in the area.

Experts continue to urge tourists camping in the wild to exercise caution. In areas inhabited by bears, it is especially important not to keep food waste near tents or deliberately attract animals.

The tragedy in Altai once again showed how dangerous a stay in the wilderness can become.

AltaiRussia
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