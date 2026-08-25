Brian Madjo: Erling Haaland’s Example and the Future of the England Team

Young Aston Villa striker Brian Madjo could become Harry Kane’s worthy successor in the England national team’s attack. According to Goal.com, England legend Emile Heskey has advised the 17-year-old talent to study Manchester City sharpshooter Erling Haaland’s movements to further improve his game. Goal.com reports .

Born in London’s Enfield district, Brian Madjo was developed at renowned French academies before moving to Luxembourg as a youngster. The striker achieved his first successes in professional football with Metz before returning to his homeland’s football in January 2026. Aston Villa showed serious faith in his potential, investing €12 million to sign him.

FIFA Restrictions and the Court of Arbitration for Sport Ruling

However, the young striker’s transfer was far from straightforward. FIFA rules prohibit the international transfer of players under the age of 18. Madjo, who had made three appearances for the Luxembourg youth national team, initially faced the same issue.

Aston Villa’s management challenged FIFA’s decision, arguing that the player was originally born in London. Only after legal proceedings and the intervention of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) was the English club officially granted permission to add the promising striker to its squad.

Historic UEFA Super Cup Goal and Injury

Brian attracted attention from his very first steps at his new club, impressing during pre-season training. In the UEFA Super Cup against Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain, Unai Emery’s side gave him the chance to score against the opponents. With that goal, he became the youngest player to score in the competition’s history.

Unfortunately, an unexpected injury delayed his Premier League debut. Nevertheless, experts continue to rate his potential highly. With experienced striker Ollie Watkins attracting interest from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Hilal and potentially leaving, Madjo is expected to have a strong opportunity to earn a place in the starting XI.

The physically powerful striker, standing 1.93 metres tall, has already shown that he can compete with the Premier League’s toughest defenders. Although he still lacks experience, his potential suggests he could become one of the leading stars of English football in the future.