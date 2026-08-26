Advisor to the President of Russia revealed details of secret documents

·1·World
Advisor to the President of Russia revealed details of secret documents

Advisor to the President of Russia Anton Kobyakov In a comprehensive interview with the TASS news agency, he touched upon the reasons for the special military operation that began on February 24, 2022, stating that Moscow had preempted the plans of the Armed Forces of Ukraine by just two weeks.

Kobyakov emphasized that at the beginning of the operation, the Russian military seized important secret documents from the abandoned headquarters of one of the Ukrainian Territorial Defense (TRO) brigades.

“The date of March 8, 2022, was set”

The presidential advisor noted that the found documents indicated a specific date for an attack on Russian territory:

“This is forgotten now, so it is time to recall it: the documents our military seized at the very beginning of the special military operation specified the exact date for the invasion of Russia — March 8, 2022. We were just two weeks ahead of them.

Symbolically, they wanted to “gift” us the war on Women's Day. Instead, they received a worthy response due to the foresight of the Russian leadership. As the President said earlier, June 22 will never be repeated in our history.”, Kobyakov said.

“The Minsk agreements were a mask”: The West's plans

In his statement, Kobyakov sharply criticized the role of Western countries in the Minsk processes:

  • Masked position: According to the presidential advisor, the West was merely masking its support for the Minsk agreements, with the main goal being to buy time and thoroughly prepare the Ukrainian army for a large-scale war;

  • The role of the Eastern Economic Forum: Kobyakov stated that the establishment of the Eastern Economic Forum by Russia in 2015 was an absolutely correct strategic step. In his opinion, at that time, the West had not yet fully utilized sanctions pressure and, despite the contradictions over Crimea and Donbas, had not realized that the events had become irreversible.

This statement by a representative of the Russian leadership once again sheds light on the beginning of the 2022 conflict and the behind-the-scenes processes of international diplomatic agreements.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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