What did Ruzikul Berdiyev reveal after the defeat against Qizilqum?

Uzbekistan Super Leaguein the 19th round, the famous Karshi club Nasaf dropped more points. In the match against Qizilqum, the Karshi side lost 0:1, disappointing their fans once again.

After the match, the head coach of the 'Dragons' Ruzikul Berdiyev appeared before journalists at the press conference and answered open questions regarding systemic problems in the team, reasons for the bad luck, and why he is not being appointed to the national team.

“Gross errors in defense, lack of precision in attack”

The Karshi coach openly admitted the main tactical reasons for the defeat:

Simple goals and defensive chaos: “It's not just today's game; we are conceding very simple goals in other matches too. We are making gross errors in defense. Today, a set-piece situation played into the opponent's hands”;

Weakness in attack: “No matter how much initiative we had in the second half and how many consecutive chances we created, we still couldn't score. They don't say for nothing that if you don't score, you can't win. The lack of precision and inefficiency in attack is leading us to defeat”.

3 wins in the last 14 matches: “This is an ugly result for us”

Journalists asked the coach about the fact that Nasaf has won only 3 of their last 14 matches:

“To be honest, we haven't paid that much attention to this statistic. In some matches, we are just unlucky. You can't say the team is playing badly, but 3 wins in 14 games is a very ugly indicator for us. We must fix this immediately. It is because of such consecutive losses that we are remaining in the lower part of the table”, said Berdiyev.

Jaba Jighauri's departure and foreign player policy

The coach also touched upon the issue of his former student, Jaba Jighauri, who took the field today as the leader of Qizilqum:

Contribution to the championship: Jaba helped the team become champions in his time, but left the team due to squad renewal and the invitation of other players;

Problems in selecting foreign players: Berdiyev emphasized that choosing foreign players is not easy, noting that some need time to adapt, while others lack the required level and quality, which is why they have been signing fewer foreign players recently.

National team issue: “That question is not for me”

At the end of the press conference, one of the journalists asked Ruzikul Berdiyev: “You are one of the most experienced and trophy-winning coaches. Why are you not being involved with the national team, is there no trust in you?” he asked with a sensitive question.

The coach gave a short and mysterious answer to this question: