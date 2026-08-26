Nasaf test in 3 days: What did Temur Kapadze reveal after defeating Mash'al?

Uzbekistan Super Leaguein the 19th round, Namangan's Navbahor club continued its important winning streak by scoring two unanswered goals against underdog Mash'al away in Muborak. After the match, the head coach of the 'Falcons', Temur Kapadze participated in a press conference, sharing detailed thoughts on the match result, squad absences, and the difficult upcoming schedule.

The coach thanked the Namangan fans who traveled a long way and emphasized that a crucial clash against Nasaf awaits the team in 3 days.

“We scored immediately after the changes”: Reasons for rotation

Temur Kapadze touched upon his second-half decisions and squad rotation:

Immediate impact: “We scored the second goal immediately after making three changes. Everything went according to plan. You know, we have another important game in 3 days, and a long journey ahead. That is why we needed to rotate and give some players a rest.”;

Team unity: The coach noted that he trusts all players equally, regardless of whether they are in the starting lineup or on the bench, and that victory is achieved through collective effort.

Why was Joel Kojo not included in the squad?

At the press conference, the status of key players was clarified:

Kojo's illness: The absence of striker Joel Kojo from the match sheet was explained by his illness: “Kojo had a cold, so we saved him and were cautious for the upcoming tough matches.”;

Red card suspension: Also, Saidazamat was not included in the squad for this away trip due to a red card suspension.

Sharp response to the 'Robin Hood' phrase and the match against Nasaf

To the journalist's question, 'Has the team moved away from the Robin Hood status in the second half of the season?', Kapadze responded openly and sharply:

“I don't know, I'm hearing this from you now. We prepare for every match at a high level and enter the pitch only for victory. The games are back-to-back, the schedule is tight and not easy. But we will fight until the end. Let the season end, then you can judge whether the team is Robin Hood or something else. Right now, we are just working for the maximum result.”, the coach replied.

Kapadze acknowledged the resistance shown by Mash'al's young players, wished the opponent luck in future matches, and shifted all focus to the central clash against Nasaf.