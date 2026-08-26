The former Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba could soon be appointed as the country's new ambassador to Washington. This was reported by Kyiv Independent citing diplomatic circles and sources in Kyiv.

It is reported that Kyiv officials are actively considering the former Foreign Minister's candidacy primarily due to his high reputation and recognition among the American public, press, and political circles. However, it remains unclear whether the former minister would accept the offer if it were officially extended.

A position left vacant after Stefanishyna

The process of selecting a candidate for the ambassador position in Washington is facing several complexities:

Difficulties after resignation: Previously, Olha Stefanishyna was removed from the ambassador position in Washington, and it was reported that the Kyiv leadership is struggling to find a suitable successor for this responsible role;

A difficult test: At a time when relations with the US are of strategic importance, it is noted that few are willing to take on such a challenging and historic diplomatic mission.

«The possibility of negotiations with Russia ended a month ago»

Amid rumors about the new position, Dmytro Kuleba «Novini Live» gave an interview to the TV channel, making an important statement regarding potential peace talks with Russia:

«The possibility of constructive negotiations with Russia ended completely a month ago. Because the American side is preoccupied with its own pre-election internal political processes, it has lost the opportunity to exert necessary diplomatic pressure on Russia and manage the process», the former Foreign Minister noted.

Kuleba's statement raises serious questions about the US's diplomatic activity on the international stage and the future of negotiations surrounding Ukraine.