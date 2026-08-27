Severe flash floods in Nepal and Tibet leave hundreds of tourists missing

·26·World
Severe flash floods in Nepal and Tibet leave hundreds of tourists missing

A major tragedy has unfolded in the border region between Nepal and Tibet following severe flash floods. Within minutes, a torrent of mud, rocks, and water destroyed roads, bridges, and buildings, leaving the fate of hundreds of people unknown.

The disaster occurred in the Rasuwa region of Nepal, bordering China. The powerful water flow inundated areas around the Bhote Koshi River, causing severe damage to residential areas and critical infrastructure.

The situation changed in a matter of minutes

According to preliminary reports, the natural disaster began around 8:40 AM local time. Nepal's Foreign Minister Shishir Khanal stated in parliament that an earthquake was recorded in the area at 8:37 AM, which may have triggered a landslide or the movement of snow and ice masses.

However, this version has not yet been definitively confirmed. Subsequent analyses have cast doubt on initial reports that the earthquake caused the flooding. Therefore, experts continue to investigate the exact cause of the disaster.

384 tourists missing

The most alarming aspect of the tragedy is the number of missing persons. According to preliminary data from the Nepal Tourism Board, contact has been lost with 384 travelers. Among them are 291 foreigners and 93 Nepali citizens. Authorities are currently attempting to locate them and verify their safety status.

The missing include citizens from India, Great Britain, the USA, South Korea, Malaysia, South Africa, Australia, and other countries.

NepalTibetFlash FloodsMissing TouristsNatural Disaster
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Kamola Shuhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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