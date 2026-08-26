68-year-old man takes off his pants while passing through a metal detector

·91·World
68-year-old man takes off his pants while passing through a metal detector

A 68-year-old man was fined 86,500 tenge for demonstratively taking off his pants while passing through a metal detector at the entrance of an administrative building.

The incident occurred on August 24 at approximately 09:28 at the Citizen Reception Center. The man removed his trousers while walking through the metal detector frame. Law enforcement identified him and referred the case to court.

The court assessed the man's actions as a breach of public order and disrespect toward others, finding him guilty of petty hooliganism. The man did not admit guilt in court, claiming he did it as a joke.

The court took his age into account. According to legislation, administrative arrest is not applied to individuals over 63 years old. Therefore, the man was sentenced to a fine of 20 MCI, which is 86,500 tenge.

The court decision has not yet entered into legal force.

A police officer is checking a person passing through a metal detector.
KazakhstanMetal DetectorPetty HooliganismCourt RulingPublic Order
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