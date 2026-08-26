Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Starting Lineups Announced!

·19·Sport
Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad: Starting Lineups Announced!

In one of the rescheduled central matches of the 1st round of the Spanish La Liga, the Madrid club Real Madrid will host San Sebastian's Real Sociedad at their home ground.

This exciting and intense clash, taking place at the magnificent Santiago Bernabéu stadium in Madrid, will kick off at 00:00 Tashkent time .

Current form and recent results of the teams

Both clubs have shown different results in the early season points race:

  • Real Madridconfidence: The 'Royal Club' arrives in high spirits after securing three crucial points with a 2-1 away victory against Espanyol in the 2nd round;

  • Real Sociedad's stumble: The Basques lost 0-1 at home to Betis and will look to make up for the dropped points on their trip to Madrid.

Star-studded lineups: The balance of power at the Bernabéu

Both coaching staffs have decided to start the match with their strongest possible lineups:

Real Madrid starting XI:

  • Thibaut Courtois, Ibrahima Konaté, Dean Huijsen, Denzel Dumfries, Álvaro Carreras, Bernardo Silva, Federico Valverde, Arda Güler, Jude Bellingham, Vinícius Júnior, Kylian Mbappé.

Real Sociedad starting XI:

  • Álex Remiro, Jon Aramburu, Jon Beitia, Jon Martín, Sergi Gómez, Yangel Herrera, Beñat Turrientes, Takefusa Kubo, Luka Sučić, Ochieng, Mikel Oyarzabal.

The Madrid giants' fearsome attacking trio—Mbappé, Vinícius, and Bellingham—is expected to be a real test for the Sociedad defense.

Real MadridReal SociedadLa LigaFootballStarting Lineups
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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