Android devices to gain remote control capabilities for Windows PCs

The Phone Link app on Windows 11 will soon allow users to remotely shut down or restart their PCs directly from a connected Android smartphone. This feature is expected to further strengthen the integration between smartphones and PCs, providing additional convenience for daily tasks, reports Ixbt.com reports .

According to Ixbt.com, the software already allows users to view notifications, make calls, and use various other convenient features. However, the new capability will significantly expand the scope of cross-device management, giving users full control over their PC even when they are not in front of it.

Code analysis and new features

Experts from Windows Latest discovered lines pointing to this specific feature while analyzing the source code of the Link to Windows app, which must be installed on Android smartphones. It appears that this new feature is not yet active and is in the early stages of testing.

Given its presence in the code, it is safe to assume that developers are actively working on implementing this feature. Typically, such changes begin public testing shortly after appearing in the codebase.

Release timeline

There is currently no official information on when the new feature will launch or be released to the general public. Nevertheless, experts anticipate that the official release will not be long in coming, considering the feature has already been integrated into the code.

The gradual expansion of Phone Link capabilities demonstrates Microsoft's focus on integrating mobile and desktop platforms. Further remote management tools are expected to be introduced within this ecosystem in the future.