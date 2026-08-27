Not the female, but the male seahorse gives birth: a surprising secret of nature

There are many phenomena in nature that amaze humans. One of them is that in seahorses, it is not the female but the male that carries and gives birth to the young.

At first glance, this may seem unbelievable. However, the reproduction process in seahorses is completely different from other creatures.

The male receives the eggs

During the reproduction process, the female seahorse transfers her eggs into a special brood pouch located on the male's abdomen. After that, the main “responsibility” falls on the male.

The male keeps the eggs in his special pouch for a while. During this time, the eggs develop and begin to turn into tiny seahorses.

And the most interesting part begins after that.

The male seahorse “gives birth”

Once the young are fully formed, the male seahorse releases them from his pouch into the external environment. Although this process does not resemble human childbirth, from a biological point of view, the male performs the task of bringing the young into the world.

In some species, hundreds of tiny seahorses can be born at once. The newborn seahorses immediately begin to live independently.