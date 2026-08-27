Apple officially announces the date of its next presentation

Apple, one of the world's leading technology giants, has officially announced the date for its next traditional autumn presentation. According to ixbt.com, the long-awaited event will take place on September 9 of this year, where new generation devices are expected to be unveiled. This announcement has sparked great interest in the global technology market, drawing the attention of millions of users and experts. This is reported by news from Ixbt.com.

Following company tradition, the upcoming event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater located on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, USA. The presentation is scheduled to begin at 22:00 Tashkent time. The specially chosen slogan for the event, "Surprise and shine," indicates that Apple is preparing to surprise its fans once again.

Expected new devices and changes

As usual, Apple is keeping the details of the upcoming premiere secret and has not officially disclosed any technical specifications. However, given that September is traditionally the time for new smartphone premieres, it is logical that the main focus will be on the new flagship devices. Nevertheless, the latest information circulating online and analyst forecasts mention interesting changes.

Specifically, according to insider information, this year's autumn conference might see a slight deviation from the traditional schedule for base iPhone models. Based on rumors, standard base smartphones are expected to be unveiled not in the autumn, but during next year's spring presentations alongside the iPhone e line. Additionally, there is a high probability that the first foldable iPhone in Apple's history will be shown to the general public this time.

Other gadgets and the significance of the presentation

In addition to smartphones, other types of advanced gadgets are expected to be presented at the September 9 event. This may include new generation smartwatches, as well as entirely new types of devices, such as the desktop display that has been actively discussed on the internet in recent months. This shows that the company is striving to further expand its ecosystem.

The announcement of the Apple product presentation date is of great importance not only for technology enthusiasts but also for various retail and supply chains around the world. The appearance of new gadgets on the market stimulates the competitive environment and encourages other brands to make stronger decisions. All the latest and accurate details about the mentioned event will be confirmed soon.