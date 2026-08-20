Donald Trump Wants to Hold New Talks With Kim Jong Un in Autumn

·21·World
Donald Trump Wants to Hold New Talks With Kim Jong Un in Autumn

U.S. President Donald Trump North Korean leader Kim Jong Un confirmed that he intends to hold another meeting with him this year. Speaking to journalists outside the White House, the president acknowledged North Korea’s nuclear capabilities and said he was ready to restore relations with Pyongyang through personal diplomacy.

“He has 57 powerful nuclear weapons”: Trump’s statement

The U.S. president spoke highly of his relationship with the North Korean leader and emphasized the importance of leadership in resolving the nuclear issue:

"Yes, I will definitely meet with him. Kim Jong Un and I have a good relationship. He has 57 very powerful nuclear weapons. This should never have been allowed to happen, but he has those weapons now. I know him very well. If we have a smart president, things will go well for him. If the leader is foolish, nothing works. Kim Jong Un has always treated me with great respect," said Donald Trump.

Timeline of Trump and Kim Jong Un’s talks

Indicator

Historical facts and the expected meeting

Number of previous meetings

Total 3 times (1 in 2018 and 2 summits in 2019)

Reason for the negotiations’ suspension

Disagreements over dismantling nuclear infrastructure and lifting sanctions

North Korea’s current capabilities

According to Trump’s statement, approximately 57 nuclear warheads

Timing of the new meeting

The autumn months of 2026 (The Wall Street Journal)

Main objective

Restarting stalled negotiations on Pyongyang’s nuclear program

A new historic summit expected in autumn

The Wall Street Journal reports that the Trump administration plans to arrange a direct meeting this autumn to revive stalled talks with Pyongyang over its nuclear program.

Earlier this week, it became known that the North Korean leader had responded positively to Washington’s offer of dialogue. Experts believe that a fourth face-to-face meeting could provide a new opportunity to ease tensions on the Korean Peninsula and strengthen global security.

Do you think the expected new meeting between Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un will lead North Korea to give up its nuclear weapons, or will it end inconclusively as before?

Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this important analytical report immediately with those interested in international politics!

Donald TrumpKim Jong UnNorth KoreaWhite HouseThe Wall Street Journal
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Shuhrat Razzakov
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