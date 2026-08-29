45-year-old man dies during facial tightening procedure

A tragedy during a cosmetic procedure in Brazil has ended in the death of 45-year-old entrepreneur João Victor Batista Pinheiro. The father of two was undergoing a facial tightening procedure around his temples under anesthesia on August 18 at a clinic in an upscale area of Fortaleza.

During the procedure, João began foaming at the mouth. Medical staff attempted to resuscitate him seven times, but the man passed away.

João had been a client of dental surgeon Michele França for two years and had previously undergone several cosmetic procedures at the clinic. He even participated in a 2025 clinic advertisement, stating he was working on his appearance, skin, and facial rejuvenation.

His family stated that João was healthy and exercised regularly. However, forensic documents obtained by local media noted a history of hypertension.

Police are currently investigating the causes of his death, including potential negligence or intentional misconduct. The Espaço Michele França clinic stated that all necessary medical measures were taken and the team acted immediately in the emergency.

Meanwhile, Alisson Castro, the lawyer for João's family, claimed that the clinic did not have a defibrillator.

João was the owner of the company Casa de Fogos São João and had managed the family business for over 20 years.

The entrepreneur was buried on August 20 in the city of Caucaia. The official cause of death has not yet been determined. The medical team, led by anesthesia team head Valédia Melo, stated they are awaiting the final forensic report and will fully cooperate with investigative and judicial authorities.