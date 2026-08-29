Emergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret Base

·34·World
Emergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret Base

A major and mysterious preparation process has begun in US military circles. According to the influential The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) citing American official sources, US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegset is developing a plan to gather hundreds of high-ranking military leaders and generals at the famous Quantico Marine Corps Base in Virginia by the end of this year.

Sources note that strategic plans for the US Armed Forces and new special orders are expected to be announced during the upcoming closed-door meeting.

The mysterious summit in Quantico and the Pentagon's official response

For now, many details regarding the upcoming special meeting are being kept strictly confidential:

  • Exact date and participants: The exact date of the event and the composition of the general staff participating have not yet been fully confirmed;

  • Donald Trump will he attend? The biggest unknown remains whether US President Donald Trump will personally attend this important military summit or not;

  • Pentagon reaction: In response to journalists' questions, military spokesperson Joel Valdez stated that there is currently no detailed information that can be officially released.

Will 2025 events repeat? Criticism of Biden's policy and new demands

A similar emergency meeting was held in the US in September 2025 at the same Quantico base:

  • Unexpected summons: At that time, high-ranking military leaders from across the country were urgently summoned to the base on short notice without the reasons being disclosed in advance;

  • Combat readiness and sharp criticism: During last year's meeting, the Pentagon's main work directions were defined, a demand was made to sharply increase the combat readiness of personnel, and the decisions of the former Joe Biden administration regarding the army were heavily criticized.

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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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