Night of terror across Russia: 313 drone attacks repelled, casualties reported

The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation issued an official statement on Saturday morning, August 29, announcing details of another major drone attack launched against the country's regions.

According to the official report from the military department, throughout the past night, the Russian air defense forces intercepted and destroyed a total of 313 drones.

Strikes across more than 10 regions and maritime areas

The Ministry of Defense report highlights the broad geographical scope of the targeted areas. Unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down over the following regions:

Border and central regions: Belgorod, Bryansk, Voronezh, Kaluga, Kursk, Lipetsk, Rostov, and Tula regions;

Central and southern regions: Moscow region, Krasnodar Krai, Crimea, and the Republic of Tatarstan;

Maritime areas: Many drones were also destroyed over the waters of the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.

Situation in Rostov region: 7 people injured

Rostov Region Governor Yury Slyusar provided information regarding the night attacks, confirming that damage and casualties have been recorded in the region: