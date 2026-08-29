Dog known for years attacks 20-year-old woman

20-year-old Samantha Redding from Scotland suffered severe injuries after being unexpectedly attacked by a dog she had known for several years. Now, the young woman may have to undergo surgeries for several years. She hopes to look like herself again after the treatments.

Samantha lives in Falkirk. She had known the giant dog, a cross between a Spanish Mastiff and an Akita, since it was a puppy. The dog belonged to her friend's father, and Samantha had never seen it act aggressively before.

In January, Samantha went to her friend's father's apartment to pick up her friend. However, just ten minutes after arriving, the dog suddenly lunged at her face.

Samantha said she cannot remember most of the incident. Her memory consists of the dog coming toward her, barking, and then feeling intense pain.

“I went to my friend's father's house to pick him up, but he had already left to wait for me at my house. I was there for about 10 minutes and was getting ready to leave. When I bent down to pick up my bag, the dog suddenly lunged at my face,” said Samantha.

“I can barely remember what happened at that moment. I only remember the dog barking and then feeling very sharp pain. I heard people screaming. I don't even remember how the dog was pulled off me,” she said.

After the incident, Samantha left the house with her hands covering her face and was taken to the hospital. When she called her parents from the car, they initially didn't believe she was serious.

“I called my mom and dad on the phone. They thought I was joking. Then I made a video call and they said, ‘We’ll meet you at the emergency room.’ I didn't feel much pain at that moment, perhaps it was the effect of shock,” said Samantha.

When her mother saw her at the hospital, she burst into tears. That was when Samantha realized how serious her injuries were.

Doctors told her that at least three or four operations would be necessary before starting reconstructive surgery. Initially, she received antibiotics intravenously.

In subsequent procedures, skin was taken from her arm to repair the damaged area on her face. Skin was taken from her leg to cover the area on her arm. Blood vessels were also taken from her arm to ensure blood flow to the skin graft on her face.

Due to the surgery, which was planned to last nearly 10 hours, Samantha underwent a tracheotomy and was then monitored in the intensive care unit.

Samantha stayed in the hospital for five weeks and has undergone four operations so far. After her next procedure, at least two more operations may be required. The procedures are performed at intervals of about eight weeks to protect the blood circulation in the grafted area.

As a result of the attack, she has extensive scarring on her face and neck. There are also marks on her arm and leg where the skin was taken. Due to the tracheotomy, there is also a scar on her throat. Because of nerve damage, she has also developed problems with her gums and teeth.

In the next operation, doctors plan to reshape her lip and reduce excess tissue.

However, the incident has affected not only Samantha's appearance but her entire life.

“Those ten minutes affected my whole life. I didn't see my younger siblings for five weeks because I was worried about scaring them. My family has been a huge help, but I could feel that they were scared too,” she said.

Tesco, the company where Samantha works, has also supported her. She has been granted a one-year sabbatical, and her job is guaranteed.

“I think the hardest part is going through all the surgeries. I slowly start to get used to my appearance and regain my confidence. Then there is the next operation, and everything changes again,” said Samantha.

She is currently receiving regular psychological therapy for the anxiety and post-traumatic stress that developed after the attack. Sometimes memories related to the event come back to her.

“When I look in the mirror, I don't like myself. For now, all the wounds are stitched up and the skin graft is healing well. But my lip hasn't fully recovered yet,” she said.

Nevertheless, Samantha is trying to trust the treatment process.

“Sometimes it feels like nothing is changing. But I can see the difference between January and now. I want to look like myself again. I hope the doctors and specialists will help me feel like myself again,” she said.

The dog that attacked her is currently being kept under police supervision at a special kennel in Dundee.

Samantha is raising funds for her further treatment and to treat the scars left by the attack.