Samsung Galaxy S27 Ultra flagship may switch to Exynos 2700 chip

Samsung is considering significant changes to its production strategy for future flagship smartphones. ixbt.com According to information, the technology giant is exploring the possibility of using its custom Exynos 2700 processor in the Galaxy S27 Ultra model. If these plans materialize, it is expected to be one of the most drastic shifts in the Ultra series in recent years. This is reported by Ixbt.com news reports.

Performance metrics and economic factors

In previous years, Samsung used its Exynos chips only in the base Galaxy S and Galaxy S Plus models, consistently equipping Ultra versions with Qualcomm processors. However, according to information shared by well-known insider Schrodinger, the company plans to significantly increase Exynos 2700 production and install it in the most advanced Ultra version.

One of the main reasons for this decision is the new processor's initial performance metrics. Preliminary test results show that the Exynos 2700 can compete with leading Qualcomm chips on the market. The financial factor also plays an important role: large-scale production of its own platform may be more cost-effective for the company than purchasing expensive components from external suppliers.

Expected design and features

It should be noted that a final decision has not yet been made and the process may change. However, the next-generation Ultra smartphone is attracting attention not only for its processor but also for other aspects. According to preliminary information circulating online, the Galaxy S27 Ultra device is expected to have an entirely new design.

Furthermore, insiders report that the new generation flagship might lack the traditional 3x optical zoom module. Another well-known insider, Ice Universe, has also noted that the Galaxy S27 Ultra model will differ from the previous Galaxy S26 Ultra with some minor but user-significant changes.

For reference, the source of this news, Schrodinger (Phone Futurist), previously accurately revealed the specifications of the Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus smartphone. He was also the first to report on the anniversary iPhone concept with a quad-curved screen, which was later confirmed by other sources. For now, Samsung continues its work on the upcoming flagship series, and technology experts are closely monitoring the company's final decision.