Horrific explosion near Kyiv: Ammunition depot burns down, 27 dead

A powerful explosion and emergency occurred in the village of Milaya, Kyiv region, following a drone attack. The strike on an ammunition depot caused a massive detonation, resulting in significant damage to nearby residential areas and social facilities.

According to official reports, the incident has left at least 27 people dead, with dozens more sustaining injuries of varying severity. It has been confirmed that Taras Didich, head of the Dmitrovka community, is among the deceased.

Nursing home and houses destroyed: Over 370 people evacuated

The powerful blast wave and debris destroyed surrounding infrastructure:

Damage to social facilities: Multi-story and private residential buildings near the epicenter, as well as a special nursing home for the elderly and disabled, were severely damaged;

Scale of rescue operations: More than 300 State Emergency Service personnel are currently working at the scene to extinguish the fire and clear the rubble;

Evacuation: So far, from the danger zone, over 370 citizens have been moved to safe locations, and the evacuation process is ongoing.

“Those responsible will answer”: Investigation into official negligence launched

Following the incident, a special criminal case was opened by the National Police of Ukraine and the Security Service (SBU):