Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft fueled at Baikonur

·22·Technology
Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft fueled at Baikonur

At the Baikonur Cosmodrome, preparations for the next flight of the Progress MS-35 cargo spacecraft have entered their final stage. According to Ixbt.com, specialists have successfully completed the process of fueling the spacecraft and filling it with compressed gases. This is reported by Ixbt.com .

Preparation and testing processes

Before the fueling operation, the engineering team removed the Progress MS-35 from its storage state and thoroughly checked all its primary onboard systems. Necessary tests regarding the hermetic seal of the spacecraft's hull and the functionality of the solar panels were also conducted.

Along with these technical procedures, the "package" consisting of the central and four side blocks for the first stage of the Soyuz launch vehicle was assembled at the cosmodrome. These tasks lay the groundwork for upcoming major stages.

Upcoming stages

The next important step toward integrating the spacecraft and the rocket is installing the fairing over the spacecraft. After that, the Progress MS-35 will be successfully mated with the launch vehicle.

Once all final technical operations are completed, the fully assembled launch vehicle will be transported to the launch complex. At present, it is noted that the exact launch date for this important space mission has not yet been announced by specialists.

BaikonurSpaceProgress MS-35SoyuzTechnology
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Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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