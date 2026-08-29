The Impact of Closed Borders: What Is Happening in Finland's Eastern Regions?

·0·World
The Impact of Closed Borders: What Is Happening in Finland's Eastern Regions?

The Finnish government's political decision to fully close borders with Russia has triggered a serious economic and demographic crisis in the country's eastern and border regions. The halt in the flow of Russian tourists has dealt a severe blow to local businesses and the tourism sector.

Yauri Varvikko, chairman of the Finnish public organization 'Naapuriseura', stated that local authorities in border areas are facing the risk of a rapid and mass exodus of the population from their hometowns.

Unemployment approaching 20 percent: A twofold difference between East and West

The closure of borders has caused a sharp imbalance in the country's internal economy:

  • Loss of jobs: Sharp contractions in tourism, trade, and service sectors have deprived the population of their daily sources of income;

  • Double the unemployment rate: In Finland's eastern border districts, the unemployment rate has reached nearly 20 percent. This is almost twice as high as the rate in the country's western regions;

  • Migration in search of work: Local citizens unable to find work are being forced to leave their homes and move to other cities and central regions.

Crisis continuing since November 2023

The decision made by Finnish officials in November 2023 to close border crossings with Russia has fundamentally changed the social landscape of these regions:

  • Dangerous trend: Yauri Varvikko emphasizes that if the current situation does not change, the depopulation and total economic collapse of the border regions are becoming inevitable.

FinlandRussiaBorder CrisisEconomyUnemployment
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Emergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret BaseEmergency Pentagon Meeting: Hegset Gathers Hundreds of Generals at Secret BaseToday, 16:58Unique 320,000-year-old findings discovered in BostanliqUnique 320,000-year-old findings discovered in BostanliqToday, 16:58Night of terror across Russia: 313 drone attacks repelled, casualties reportedNight of terror across Russia: 313 drone attacks repelled, casualties reportedToday, 16:54Will Europe freeze in winter? Gas storage is empty, and coal prices have skyrocketed!Will Europe freeze in winter? Gas storage is empty, and coal prices have skyrocketed!Today, 16:51Horrific explosion near Kyiv: Ammunition depot burns down, 27 deadHorrific explosion near Kyiv: Ammunition depot burns down, 27 deadToday, 16:3845-year-old man dies during facial tightening procedure45-year-old man dies during facial tightening procedureToday, 16:04
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Creature with Intact Prey in Its Stomach Washes Ashore
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience