The Finnish government's political decision to fully close borders with Russia has triggered a serious economic and demographic crisis in the country's eastern and border regions. The halt in the flow of Russian tourists has dealt a severe blow to local businesses and the tourism sector.

Yauri Varvikko, chairman of the Finnish public organization 'Naapuriseura', stated that local authorities in border areas are facing the risk of a rapid and mass exodus of the population from their hometowns.

Unemployment approaching 20 percent: A twofold difference between East and West

The closure of borders has caused a sharp imbalance in the country's internal economy:

Loss of jobs: Sharp contractions in tourism, trade, and service sectors have deprived the population of their daily sources of income;

Double the unemployment rate: In Finland's eastern border districts, the unemployment rate has reached nearly 20 percent. This is almost twice as high as the rate in the country's western regions;

Migration in search of work: Local citizens unable to find work are being forced to leave their homes and move to other cities and central regions.

Crisis continuing since November 2023

The decision made by Finnish officials in November 2023 to close border crossings with Russia has fundamentally changed the social landscape of these regions: