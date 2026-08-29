What kind of weather is expected in Uzbekistan in September?

Relatively dry and moderately warm weather is expected across Uzbekistan this September. Although temperatures will gradually drop throughout the month, summer heat may still be felt on certain days. This is stated in the weather forecast published by Uzhydromet.

According to the forecast, during the first ten days of September, mostly clear and dry weather will be observed across the republic. During this period, air temperatures are expected to be favorable for the season, with warm and pleasant days.

At night and in the early morning, temperatures will be around 15–20 degrees, bringing a crisp feel to the air. During the day, under the sun, the air may warm up to 30–35 degrees, and on some days up to 37 degrees.

In the southern regions of the republic, temperatures are likely to rise even higher on hot days. Here, air temperatures may reach 38–40 degrees.

During the second and third ten days of September, a relatively stable temperature background is forecasted. In this period, nighttime temperatures are expected to be 10–15 degrees, while daytime temperatures will mostly range between 25–30 degrees.

At the same time, fluctuations in temperature—both upward and downward—are not ruled out during certain short periods of the month. Thus, the weather will not remain steady throughout September and may vary significantly on some days.

On certain days of the month, specifically 1–3 days during September, light showers may occur. However, the probability of rain in the southern regions of the republic will be very low.

Precipitation amounts are also expected to vary by region. Across most of the republic, precipitation in September is likely to be below normal.

In some areas of the Fergana Valley, precipitation is forecasted to be around normal. In the Republic of Karakalpakstan and Khorezm region, precipitation is expected to be above normal or around normal.

Overall, in September, summer heat will gradually recede in Uzbekistan, and cool days characteristic of autumn will increase. However, in the early days of the month, temperatures may still be high in some areas, and hot weather is likely to persist, especially in the south.