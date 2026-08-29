53-year-old American woman performs 1,826 push-ups in one hour

53-year-old American Laura A. Hunt has broken the Guinness World Record for the most push-ups by a woman in one hour, completing 1,826 repetitions.

According to Guinness World Records, Hunt achieved this feat on November 8, 2025, in Pittsburgh, USA. She works as a personal trainer and physical literacy educator.

Her result significantly surpasses the previous record set in 2024 by 59-year-old Canadian DonnaJean Wilde, who performed 1,575 push-ups in one hour.

The men's one-hour push-up record is held by Romanian athlete Pop Laurențiu, who completed 3,378 push-ups on June 30, 2023.

Hunt stated that through her record, she wanted to show her children, students, and others the importance of not fearing difficult tasks and striving for challenging goals.