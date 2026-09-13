«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 down

·44·Sport
«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 down

Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A delivered a truly dramatic encounter, unexpected tactical twists, and a goalfest for European football fans. At the famous Stadio Olimpiko in Rome, Lazio hosted their arch-rivals AC Milan. The first half was entirely under the control of the capital's «eagles»: goals from Cancellieri and Noslin had given the Romans a solid 2:0 lead. However, a sharp tactical rotation made by the Rossoneri coach during halftime completely changed the game on the pitch. Moreyra, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored twice past the opponent's goalkeeper in just 120 seconds (minutes 65 and 67), becoming the savior for Milan. This hard-fought 2:2 draw propelled Lazio to the top of the Serie A table with 10 points. So, why did Lazio, who completely dominated the first half, throw away the victory, what changes did Milan's coaching staff make to rescue the fate of the match, and what does the title race in the Italian championship look like now?

First half — Lazio's dominance: goals in the 10th and 39th minutes

The opening 45 minutes of the match were remembered for the flawless performance of the Romans:

  • Cancellieri's early goal: As early as the 10th minute of the match, Matteo Cancellieri showed quick reactions to break through Mike Maignan's goal and put Lazio ahead;

  • Noslin's second goal: In the 39th minute, Tijjani Noslin successfully finished the hosts' attack, making it 2:0;

  • Milan's helplessness: In the first half, the Rossoneri could not cope with the opponent's fast wing attacks either in midfield or in defense, giving fans the impression that the team could suffer a heavy defeat today.

3 halftime changes and Moreyra's 120-second miracle

Milan came out for the second half with a completely different mindset and fresh energy:

  • Three bold changes: During halftime, Musah replaced Modric, Pulisic replaced Loftus-Cheek, and Moreyra came on for Estupinan;

  • Shock in the 65th and 67th minutes: It was the substitute Moreyra who became the hero of the match — after narrowing the deficit in the 65th minute, just two minutes later in the 67th minute, he completed a brace to restore parity (2:2);

  • Yellow cards and a battle of nerves: The end of the game was rich in rough fouls — Belahyane and Zaccagni (Lazio), as well as Pulisic, Pavlovic, and Gila (Milan) were punished with yellow cards from the referee.

Lineups and tactical choices

The main and substitute forces that took the field in this central match:

  • Lazio: Mandas, Floriani (Lazzari, 84), Shutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares, Frattesi, Belahyane, Cancellieri (Isaksen, 58), Taylor (Gudmundsson, 74), Noslin (Pinamonti, 58), Zaccagni;

  • Milan: Maignan, Gila, de Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Modric (Musah, 46), Rabiot, Loftus-Cheek (Pulisic, 46), Estupinan (Moreyra, 46), Cisse (Hutchinson, 77), Ramos (Camarda, 85).

Standings situation: Lazio at the summit, Milan in the top 4

The combative truce in the Olimpiko cemented the order in the leading group of the Italian championship:

  • Lazio — Serie A leader: The capital club amassed 10 points after 4 rounds, taking sole leadership in the Italian championship standings;

  • Milan in 4th place: Having heroically escaped a 0:2 defeat, the Milanese occupy 4th place with 8 points;

  • Season intrigue is growing: Both teams proved they are among the contenders for the championship — Lazio's attacking potential and Milan's strong willpower indicate that this season will be a fierce battle.

These intense 90 minutes in Rome once again proved that this year's Serie A season will be one of the most unexpected and unpredictable championships in recent years.

In your opinion, will Lazio be able to maintain their lead in the standings for a long time, or will Milan, having shown character to bounce back, become the main favorite for the Scudetto? Should Moreyra, who came off the bench and scored a brace in two minutes, secure a regular spot in the starting lineup for upcoming matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot clash analysis of Italian football with all Serie A fans and friends!

LazioMilanSerie AMoreyra
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Jakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundJakhongir Orozov played 90 minutes: Rubin takes a crucial point from CSKA's home groundToday, 01:03Behruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysBehruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young BoysToday, 00:55Lisandro Martinez shares his thoughts ahead of the derby against Erling HaalandLisandro Martinez shares his thoughts ahead of the derby against Erling HaalandToday, 00:19Lugano announces starting XI against Swiss giants Young BoysLugano announces starting XI against Swiss giants Young BoysYesterday, 21:13Unexpected Points Dropped in Premier League Matchday 4 — Draws at Anfield and Stamford BridgeUnexpected Points Dropped in Premier League Matchday 4 — Draws at Anfield and Stamford BridgeYesterday, 21:09Sensational Results in Bundesliga Matchday 3 — A Change at the TopSensational Results in Bundesliga Matchday 3 — A Change at the TopYesterday, 20:51
AnnouncementsPartnership
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
US dollar exchange rate expected to decline on September 14
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Sport news

Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Islom Ismoilov speaks out after Neftchi's humiliating defeat in Qarshi
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
Ronaldo said 'Drink water' — Coca-Cola lost $4 billion
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
“The debate is over, Ronaldo won!” Piers Morgan makes sharp statement after Messi's departure
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
Details: Eldor Shomurodov's sensational transfer to Turkey halted
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
“Give me a tougher opponent!”: Michael Page after the fight with Nursulton Ruziboev
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
A Benefit in a New Role: Behruz Karimov Impresses for Lugano
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
After Abduqodir Khusanov: Lens Target Another Uzbek Star
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?
How was Abdukodir Khusanov rated in the Manchester City match against Porto?