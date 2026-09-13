«Incredible comeback in Rome and a 2-minute brace!»: AC Milan rescue a draw from 0:2 down

Matchday 4 of the Italian Serie A delivered a truly dramatic encounter, unexpected tactical twists, and a goalfest for European football fans. At the famous Stadio Olimpiko in Rome, Lazio hosted their arch-rivals AC Milan. The first half was entirely under the control of the capital's «eagles»: goals from Cancellieri and Noslin had given the Romans a solid 2:0 lead. However, a sharp tactical rotation made by the Rossoneri coach during halftime completely changed the game on the pitch. Moreyra, who came on as a second-half substitute, scored twice past the opponent's goalkeeper in just 120 seconds (minutes 65 and 67), becoming the savior for Milan. This hard-fought 2:2 draw propelled Lazio to the top of the Serie A table with 10 points. So, why did Lazio, who completely dominated the first half, throw away the victory, what changes did Milan's coaching staff make to rescue the fate of the match, and what does the title race in the Italian championship look like now?

First half — Lazio's dominance: goals in the 10th and 39th minutes

The opening 45 minutes of the match were remembered for the flawless performance of the Romans:

Cancellieri's early goal: As early as the 10th minute of the match, Matteo Cancellieri showed quick reactions to break through Mike Maignan's goal and put Lazio ahead;

Noslin's second goal: In the 39th minute, Tijjani Noslin successfully finished the hosts' attack, making it 2:0;

Milan's helplessness: In the first half, the Rossoneri could not cope with the opponent's fast wing attacks either in midfield or in defense, giving fans the impression that the team could suffer a heavy defeat today.

3 halftime changes and Moreyra's 120-second miracle

Milan came out for the second half with a completely different mindset and fresh energy:

Three bold changes: During halftime, Musah replaced Modric, Pulisic replaced Loftus-Cheek, and Moreyra came on for Estupinan;

Shock in the 65th and 67th minutes: It was the substitute Moreyra who became the hero of the match — after narrowing the deficit in the 65th minute, just two minutes later in the 67th minute, he completed a brace to restore parity (2:2);

Yellow cards and a battle of nerves: The end of the game was rich in rough fouls — Belahyane and Zaccagni (Lazio), as well as Pulisic, Pavlovic, and Gila (Milan) were punished with yellow cards from the referee.

Lineups and tactical choices

The main and substitute forces that took the field in this central match:

Lazio: Mandas, Floriani (Lazzari, 84), Shutalo, Provstgaard, Tavares, Frattesi, Belahyane, Cancellieri (Isaksen, 58), Taylor (Gudmundsson, 74), Noslin (Pinamonti, 58), Zaccagni;

Milan: Maignan, Gila, de Winter, Pavlovic, Chukwueze, Modric (Musah, 46), Rabiot, Loftus-Cheek (Pulisic, 46), Estupinan (Moreyra, 46), Cisse (Hutchinson, 77), Ramos (Camarda, 85).

Standings situation: Lazio at the summit, Milan in the top 4

The combative truce in the Olimpiko cemented the order in the leading group of the Italian championship:

Lazio — Serie A leader: The capital club amassed 10 points after 4 rounds, taking sole leadership in the Italian championship standings;

Milan in 4th place: Having heroically escaped a 0:2 defeat, the Milanese occupy 4th place with 8 points;

Season intrigue is growing: Both teams proved they are among the contenders for the championship — Lazio's attacking potential and Milan's strong willpower indicate that this season will be a fierce battle.

These intense 90 minutes in Rome once again proved that this year's Serie A season will be one of the most unexpected and unpredictable championships in recent years.

In your opinion, will Lazio be able to maintain their lead in the standings for a long time, or will Milan, having shown character to bounce back, become the main favorite for the Scudetto? Should Moreyra, who came off the bench and scored a brace in two minutes, secure a regular spot in the starting lineup for upcoming matches? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this hot clash analysis of Italian football with all Serie A fans and friends!