In Turkey, a 91-year-old elderly man set an example for everyone by spending all his property on building a mosque!

·39·World
In Turkey, a 91-year-old elderly man set an example for everyone by spending all his property on building a mosque!

91-year-old Ahmet Köse, living in the village of Özancık in Turkey's Aksaray province, asked his children to return to the village, live with him, and look after him. However, none of his 7 children agreed to their father's proposal.

Ahmet Köse had invited his children to return to the village and live together. He even told them that all his property would be left to them. But none of his children accepted this offer.

After that, the elderly man decided to sell his lands while still alive and spend the proceeds on a charitable cause. Using the funds from the sold property, the elderly man had a mosque named after him built in his native village.

He explained his decision in an interview with local media:

“I told my children, come, all my property will be yours, but they didn't agree.” According to Ahmet Köse, his children might have sold the lands anyway after his death.

Therefore, he disposed of his property during his lifetime and directed the funds towards the construction of the mosque.

“That is why I sold them while my eyes are open and made a provision for my afterlife,” the elderly man emphasized.

This event was covered by Turkey's Anadolu Agency and other local media outlets.

Ahmet KöseÖzancık villageAnadolu Agencymedia interview
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