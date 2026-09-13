Behruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young Boys

·46·Sport
Behruz Karimov plays 90 minutes: A 2:2 thriller between Lugano and Young Boys

The central clash of the 8th round of the Swiss Super League provided fans with the true intensity and unique drama of European football. In a uncompromising battle for the top spots in the standings, Lugano hosted the country's multi-time champion Young Boys at home. Uzbek football enthusiasts were most pleased that the national team defender Behruz Karimov started in the main lineup and performed reliably in the center and flank of the defense until the final whistle — for the full 90 minutes. Ending with four goals, unexpected twists in the score, and a rescuing goal in the 80th minute, the 2:2 competitive draw solidified Lugano as the sole leader of the standings. So, what intense events took place on the pitch, how did Behruz Karimov and his team escape defeat, and why did Lugano's championship chances increase sharply?

Lightning-fast goal in the 2nd minute and Young Boys' terrifying comeback

The match started with spectacular and rapid attacks from the very first seconds:

  • A lightning goal from dos Santos: Barely 2 minutes into the match, dos Santos struck the visitors' net, putting Lugano ahead in the score;

  • Essende and Fassnacht's response: Not unnerved by the quick goal, Young Boys increased the pressure — in the 28th minute, Essende leveled the score, and in the final moments of the first half (45th minute), experienced Fassnacht scored to lead the visitors into halftime;

  • Goalkeeper injury: The hosts made a forced substitution right at halftime — Gebhardt replaced the starting goalkeeper von Ballmoos.

Rescue in the 80th minute: Ayeti's "golden" strike

The rotation carried out by the coaching staff in the second half bore fruit:

  • Entering as a joker: In the 67th minute, Lugano's head coach sent on Ayeti as an attacking force in place of defender Mai;

  • Goal in the 80th minute: Coming off the bench 13 minutes later, in the 80th minute, Ayeti accurately targeted the opponent's goal to make the score 2:2;

  • Uncompromising final minutes: In the remaining part of the game, although both teams organized consecutive dangerous attacks to snatch the victory, the score remained unchanged.

Behruz Karimov on the pitch for 90 minutes: High confidence in the national team defender

Uzbekistan's legionnaire's reliable actions on the field laid an important foundation for the team to earn points:

  • Full match practice: Karimov played stably for 90 minutes amidst relentless pressing and duels against Switzerland's strongest forwards;

  • Elite-level experience: Playing the full match in such a tough battle against a grand club like Young Boys, which regularly plays in the Champions League, indicates that the Uzbek footballer has fully adapted to European football;

  • Lugano squad: von Ballmoos (Gebhardt, 46), Papadopoulos, Mai (Ayeti, 67), Delcroix, KARIMOV, Bislimi, Grgic, dos Santos, Cimignani, Steffen, Moncada (Espinosa, 89).

At the peak of the standings: Absolute leader with a game in hand!

This competitive draw further strengthened Lugano's position in the championship race:

  • 1st place with 19 points: After 8 rounds, Lugano has accumulated 19 points, leading alone at the very top of the table;

  • Young Boys 3 points behind: Their main competitor, Young Boys, has 16 points and is trailing in second place;

  • Big advantage: Most importantly, Behruz Karimov's team still has one game in hand, which gives Lugano an opportunity to widen the gap even further.

Behruz Karimov and his club, worthily defending the honor of Uzbek football on the green fields of Switzerland, are taking bold steps toward the championship. If the team maintains this pace, at the end of the season our compatriot could win European championship gold medals.

In your opinion, can Lugano's defense, led by Behruz Karimov, surpass giants like Young Boys and Basel to win the Swiss championship this season? How will such a bright performance by our legionnaire on European pitches instill new strength into our national team's defense? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the Uzbek legionnaire's successful performance with all football enthusiasts and your friends!

LuganoYoung BoysBehruz KarimovSwiss Super League
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Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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