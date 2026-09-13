Honor Magic 9 flagship launch date and key specifications revealed

·37·Technology
Honor Magic 9 flagship launch date and key specifications revealed

The renowned Chinese brand Honor is preparing to unveil its new generation of flagship devices. According to ixbt.com, the new Honor Magic 9 smartphone family will be officially presented on September 28th of this year. With two weeks left until the launch, the reputable insider Digital Chat Station has revealed the technical specifications of the base model. This is reported by news source.

One of the most notable features of the new device is its screen. The smartphone will be equipped with a 6.37-inch compact and flat display. This screen supports 1.5K resolution and houses a modern ultrasonic fingerprint scanner underneath.

Camera capabilities and advanced sensors

The main focus is on optical capabilities. According to insider information, the base model will feature a 200 MP primary sensor with a 1/1.4-inch optical format. It will be accompanied by a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a periscope module with optical zoom and a 1/1.56-inch 200 MP sensor.

These figures represent a significant leap compared to the previous generation. Specifically, the Magic 8 model released last year used 50 MP primary and wide-angle cameras, along with a 64 MP telephoto module. Thus, for the first time in its history, Honor is installing two large 200 MP sensors in a base-series smartphone.

Power source and performance

The smartphone's power supply is also expected to be top-tier. According to the source, the new device will be equipped with an impressive battery in the "8000 mAh range." This is considered an excellent figure for a flagship in a compact body.

Regarding the hardware, there are some unique aspects. According to Digital Chat Station, the base Magic 9 model will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor used in the previous generation. The latest Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip is expected to be reserved only for the larger and more expensive Magic 9 Pro Max version.

As a reminder, this insider was among the first to accurately report the specifications of the Xiaomi 15 and Xiaomi 15 Pro flagships, as well as the fact that the Realme GT 7 Pro would feature a bright Samsung screen and that the Dimensity 9400 processor would be released before the Snapdragon 8 Elite.

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Abror Shuhratov
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