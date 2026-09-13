Malibu driver detained: Traffic violator who nearly hit pedestrians apologizes

Prompt measures were taken regarding a horrifying video in the center of Samarkand that directly endangered pedestrians' lives and sparked widespread public outrage and dissatisfaction on social media. The driver of a Malibu car, moving at high speed on Mirzo Ulugbek street, failed to yield to about 10 citizens crossing at a pedestrian crossing ("zebra") and came inches away from stopping right on top of them. Officers of the Samarkand Region Internal Affairs Department's Road Safety Department (UBSD) promptly identified and detained the rule-breaking driver. During the interrogation, attempting to justify his actions by claiming he was "in a rush and the braking system failed," he expressed deep regret for his actions and apologized to all pedestrians and citizens. Currently, all collected documents have been sent to the court authorities for legal action. Well, what kind of dangerous situation actually occurred on Mirzo Ulugbek street, why did the driver leap from the first lane to the third, and what punishment awaits for such irresponsibility?

A tragedy that was narrowly avoided: The shocking video on Mirzo Ulugbek street

Details of the incident that spread across networks and shocked many:

Driving towards the crowd on the "zebra": A group of citizens—nearly 10 people—calmly crossing the pedestrian walkway on the busy Mirzo Ulugbek street in Samarkand suddenly found themselves facing a high-speed Malibu;

Scale of the violation: The car failed to obey the requirement to stop, narrowly avoiding hitting the people, and sharply maneuvered from the first lane of the road to the third;

Public monitoring and prompt action: As soon as the video capturing the situation spread, UBSD officers announced a search, quickly detained the driver, and brought him to justice.

"The brakes didn't work, I was in a hurry": Dialogue between the driver and the traffic police officer

The detained driver confessed to his guilt and explained the following to the UBSD inspector:

The excuse of haste: "I was already rushing. I hit the brakes, but the brakes didn't work. Because of that, I moved from the first lane to the third lane", the driver tried to justify himself;

The traffic police officer's serious question: "What would have happened if you had run over those pedestrians?" the inspector asked;

A thousand apologies and remorse: "Brother, God saved us. I apologize a thousand times to the citizens, those pedestrians, and the traffic police officers. This kind of situation will not happen again. I am remorseful for what I did. This situation will not happen a second time", he said in front of the camera.

The case was forwarded to court: What punishment awaits the violator?

This gross traffic violation will not be closed with just an apology in a video:

Documents in court: Relevant administrative protocols were drawn up by the internal affairs bodies regarding the situation, and the case was forwarded to the court for a substantive review;

Putting an end to indifference towards pedestrians: According to traffic rules, failing to yield to people at unregulated pedestrian crossings and endangering their lives is strictly punishable;

Risk of deprivation of driving rights: The court may impose a large fine on this driver or deprive him of the right to drive for a certain period.

This incident in Samarkand should serve as a big lesson for every driver. A malfunction in the braking system or rushing somewhere can never be a reason or an excuse to endanger human life.

In your opinion, is a fine enough for drivers who drive onto a "zebra" full of people, or is it mandatory to deprive them of their driver's licenses for a long time? What drastic measures should be taken to put an end to such recklessness on the roads? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of the event, which serves as a serious warning to all drivers, with your friends and all motorists!