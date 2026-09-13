Neymar's former and current partner in the same kitchen: what is their relationship like?

·5·World
Neymar's former and current partner in the same kitchen: what is their relationship like?

Football star Neymar's life featured two important people together — his partner Bruna Biancardi and his ex-girlfriend, the mother of his son Davi Lucca, Carol Dantas, surprising fans. The two women not only spent time together, but also cooked a meal together.

Bruna Biancardi invited Carol Dantas as a guest to her YouTube show.

During the conversation, they cooked together and talked about their relationship. Most notably, the two women stated that they have established a good relationship over time and have never argued.

The main topic of their meeting was not Neymar, but rather the warm relationship between the two women. The video showed that Bruna and Carol's children also spent time together. Neymar, meanwhile, remained behind the scenes during the filming process.

This situation demonstrated a sincere picture of family relations, different from the usual.

Why did this meeting attract attention?

Bruna Biancardi is Neymar's partner;

Carol Dantas is the footballer's ex-girlfriend and the mother of his son Davi Lucca;

the two women cooked together;

they emphasized that there was no conflict between them;

their children were also together at the meeting. Although Neymar's personal life is always in the spotlight for fans, this time the event sparked interest precisely because of the two women's attitude towards each other.

NeymarBruna BiancardiCarol Dantas
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Nigina Zarqarayeva
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

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