Horrific tragedy involving a fall from the 15th floor in Astana: A woman and a two-year-old child died

A 27-year-old woman and a two-year-old child died as a result of a tragedy in a multi-story residential building in Astana. While the incident has drawn significant attention in the city, law enforcement agencies have begun investigating all the details of the event.

According to the city police, the woman fell from the 15th floor of the residential building. Preliminary information indicates that she fell onto the stroller of a two-year-old child who was at the bottom.

The child sustained severe injuries and, unfortunately, died at the scene.

Currently, all details of the incident have not been officially determined. The exact causes of the event are being examined during the investigation. The police stated that suicide is being considered as a preliminary hypothesis for the woman's actions. However, this situation will not be assessed as a final conclusion until the investigation is complete.

A criminal case has been initiated regarding the incident. Investigators are examining the causes of the tragedy, the circumstances that led to the event, and all other important details.