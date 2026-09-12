16 cars in a 2-car space: An unusual parking lot in Uzbekistan

According to Sherzod Shukurov, founder of Smart Parking Solution, the system installed by the company allows for 16 cars to be parked in a space that would normally only fit two. Such mechanized parking lots are used for the efficient use of limited space.

The system is almost fully automated. The driver places the car on a special platform, and a camera identifies the license plate. After that, a central lift raises the car to the required level and places it in an empty slot.

To retrieve the car, the user is identified via Face ID, and the system automatically lowers the vehicle.

According to the company, the cost of installing one such parking lot is approximately $120,000–$125,000. The cost of use can be 1–1.2 million soums per month, while the hourly rate can be up to 12,000 soums. The final price is determined based on the location of the parking lot.

The project is currently operating on a trial basis. Information regarding its first-time implementation in Uzbekistan is based on a statement from a company representative.