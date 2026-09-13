Princess passes away in Norway two weeks after the King's death

A tragic succession of events has occurred in the Norwegian royal family. Two weeks after the death of King Harald V, his sister, 94-year-old Princess Astrid, has also passed away.

According to the Norwegian Royal House, the Princess died on September 11. She was the sister of Harald V, who passed away on August 28 at the age of 89.

Following the death of King Harald V, his son Haakon VIII ascended to the throne. The new king took the oath of allegiance to the Constitution in parliament on September 1.

Interestingly, Princess Astrid attended the funeral of her brother Harald V on September 9. This marked her final public appearance.

Astrid was born in Oslo in 1932. During World War II, she left Norway with her family, living first in Sweden and later in the USA. Following her mother's death in 1954, she served as Norway's first lady.

In 1961, the Princess married businessman Johan Martin Ferner and was the mother of five children.