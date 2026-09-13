Record-breaking iPhone 18 Pro sales launch in China

Apple's latest flagship devices have generated even more interest than expected in the Chinese market. Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro series smartphones have opened in the country, and the first batch sold out in a very short time. This high demand clearly highlights current trends in the smartphone market and the consumer need for new technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, the starting price for the new smartphones in China begins at 10,000 yuan. Within the first few hours, delivery times for certain device configurations on the official website were extended, and temporary shortages and delivery delays were recorded on some retail platforms.

Massive figures on the Taobao platform

According to data from Taobao, one of China's major retail platforms, sales of the iPhone 18 Pro series devices in the first hour after pre-orders began more than doubled compared to last year's iPhone 17 Pro figures. This situation once again confirmed that brand fans eagerly await the new generation of flagships released every year.

According to sales statistics, the 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max in burgundy was the most popular version among buyers on the first day. It was also reported that during the first night of pre-orders, the total sales volume of Apple products on the Taobao Flash Sale platform increased by more than 25 times compared to the average daily figure.

Delivery and future plans

Against the backdrop of high demand, platform representatives tried to reassure customers. They stated that the platform has sufficient stock of the new smartphones, and the most popular configurations will be replenished regularly. More than 4,000 authorized stores across China are ensuring a continuous delivery process.

Experts believe that once the devices enter general retail, thanks to the excellence of the logistics system, customers in some regions will be able to receive their orders in just 18 minutes. This demonstrates how efficiently Apple's supply chain is established in the Asian market.