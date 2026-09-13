Record-breaking iPhone 18 Pro sales launch in China

·54·Technology
Record-breaking iPhone 18 Pro sales launch in China

Apple's latest flagship devices have generated even more interest than expected in the Chinese market. Pre-orders for the iPhone 18 Pro series smartphones have opened in the country, and the first batch sold out in a very short time. This high demand clearly highlights current trends in the smartphone market and the consumer need for new technologies. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports .

According to the ixbt.com publication, the starting price for the new smartphones in China begins at 10,000 yuan. Within the first few hours, delivery times for certain device configurations on the official website were extended, and temporary shortages and delivery delays were recorded on some retail platforms.

Massive figures on the Taobao platform

According to data from Taobao, one of China's major retail platforms, sales of the iPhone 18 Pro series devices in the first hour after pre-orders began more than doubled compared to last year's iPhone 17 Pro figures. This situation once again confirmed that brand fans eagerly await the new generation of flagships released every year.

According to sales statistics, the 256 GB iPhone 18 Pro Max in burgundy was the most popular version among buyers on the first day. It was also reported that during the first night of pre-orders, the total sales volume of Apple products on the Taobao Flash Sale platform increased by more than 25 times compared to the average daily figure.

Delivery and future plans

Against the backdrop of high demand, platform representatives tried to reassure customers. They stated that the platform has sufficient stock of the new smartphones, and the most popular configurations will be replenished regularly. More than 4,000 authorized stores across China are ensuring a continuous delivery process.

Experts believe that once the devices enter general retail, thanks to the excellence of the logistics system, customers in some regions will be able to receive their orders in just 18 minutes. This demonstrates how efficiently Apple's supply chain is established in the Asian market.

AppleiPhone 18 ProChinaTechnologySmartphone
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Abror Shuhratov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

Honor Magic9 series smartphones introduced with unique camera capabilitiesHonor Magic9 series smartphones introduced with unique camera capabilitiesToday, 12:21China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)China creates fish-like robot: a new era underwater may begin (video)Today, 12:20Huawei Pura X Max launched in new colorsHuawei Pura X Max launched in new colorsToday, 11:56American company Radia is designing the massive WindRunner aircraftAmerican company Radia is designing the massive WindRunner aircraftToday, 02:53Xiaomi 18 Fold smartphone shows strong performance in China on its first dayXiaomi 18 Fold smartphone shows strong performance in China on its first dayToday, 02:27SpaceX aims to turn Starlink into a full-fledged 5G operatorSpaceX aims to turn Starlink into a full-fledged 5G operatorToday, 01:53
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Technology news

A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
A T-shirt you don't have to wash for a month: It contains gold (video)
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
New Bionic Robot with Artificial Skin Unveiled in Beijing
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Payment for iPhone leads to family tragedy (video)
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Meteorite found in Antarctica changes understanding of the Solar System
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
Charging power of Samsung Galaxy S27 flagships revealed
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
New Photos of Starship Recovered from the Indian Ocean Published
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
A one-meter diameter celestial body fell over the Indian Ocean
Artificial Intelligence has escaped human control: Scientists sound the alarm
Artificial Intelligence has escaped human control: Scientists sound the alarm