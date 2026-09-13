Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

·20·Uzbekistan
Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by his spouse, has arrived in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, on a state visit. A solemn welcoming ceremony was organized at the air base of the South Korean Air Force in Seoul in accordance with high-level state protocol to greet the distinguished guests. A guard of honor lined up in honor of the leader of Uzbekistan, and ceremonial artillery salutes were fired. At the airport, the head of our state was warmly greeted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Koo Yun-chul and other official representatives. The program of this important three-day visit is expected to be extremely packed and rich in politically and economically significant events. Well, which strategic areas will be discussed during the high-level negotiations in Seoul, what historical significance does the first "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit hold, and what new Korean investments will flow into the economy of Uzbekistan?

Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

Celebration at the air base: Artillery salutes and high honors

The welcoming ceremony for the delegation of Uzbekistan in Seoul demonstrated the strategic partnership level of bilateral relations:

  • Official reception at the military air base: Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed at the special air base of the Korean Air Force by a guard of honor and high-ranking government members;

  • The pinnacle of state protocol: A ceremonial artillery salute was fired in honor of the distinguished guest;

  • Government-level greeting: The leader of Uzbekistan was personally greeted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea, Koo Yun-chul, initiating the dialogue.

Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

A packed three-day agenda: Meetings with the President, Speaker, and Prime Minister

The scope of expected key political negotiations within the framework of the visit:

  • High-level dialogue: Official negotiations aimed at deepening the strategic partnership will take place with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, in narrow and expanded formats;

  • Parliamentary and government leadership: Meetings are scheduled with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cho Jeong-shik, and Prime Minister Han Sung-sook to develop bilateral legislative and executive relations;

  • Dialogue with the business elite: Direct meetings will be organized with the heads of Korea's leading global corporations, major industrial giants, and financial institutions;

  • Heartfelt conversation with compatriots: A meeting with Uzbek compatriots studying, working, and residing in South Korea will be an important part of the visit program.

Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

Historical summit, business forum, and Days of Culture

The agenda in Seoul encompasses not only politics, but also vast economic and cultural ties:

  • "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" Summit: On September 16, our President will participate in the first "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit in the region's history and put forward initiatives to form a new multilateral format;

  • Uzbekistan – Korea Business Forum: The head of our state will deliver a speech at the opening of a large-scale business forum of the two countries' business circles and launch major investment projects;

  • Days of Culture of Uzbekistan: Simultaneously with political and economic events, Days of Culture of Uzbekistan will be held in Seoul and other major cities of the country, promoting our national art, traditions, and cultural heritage.

There is no doubt that Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to South Korea will elevate the relations between the two fraternal and reliable partner countries to an entirely new, high stage in the fields of technology, industry, and human capital.

In your opinion, what new impetus will the technological and industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea give to the development of our country's economy? How much do you think the first-ever "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit will enhance our region's prestige in the international arena? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important historical visit in our country's diplomacy with all your close ones and friends!

Shavkat MirziyoyevRepublic of KoreaCentral Asia – Republic of Korea summitUzbekistan – Korea business forum
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Shuhrat Razzakov
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

A Sincere Meeting in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev Dialogues with Uzbek Youth in KoreaA Sincere Meeting in Seoul: Shavkat Mirziyoyev Dialogues with Uzbek Youth in KoreaToday, 11:19“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the President“It's been ten years, let's give her the rank of colonel!”: An unexpected and heartfelt conversation with the PresidentToday, 07:06Fines of up to 8.8 million soums for those making noise at nightFines of up to 8.8 million soums for those making noise at nightYesterday, 16:57"Uzbekistan's population has exceeded 39 million!": Sensational first figures of the census"Uzbekistan's population has exceeded 39 million!": Sensational first figures of the censusYesterday, 15:078-story "smart" parking: The President got acquainted with the new look of the Kichkirik neighborhood8-story "smart" parking: The President got acquainted with the new look of the Kichkirik neighborhoodYesterday, 14:56Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)Shavkat Mirziyoyev visits the new situational center at the "Yoshlik" student campus (photo)Yesterday, 14:46
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read Uzbekistan news

Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Important good news for borrowers: strict ban is being introduced!
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Unexpected snowfall recorded in Kashkadarya
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Two important appointments: Samandar Sadullaev and Polat Bobojonov entrusted with new responsibilities
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
Temperature drops sharply in Uzbekistan, rain and mudflow warnings issued
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
When schools and universities will start in Uzbekistan announced
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
Fountain in New Tashkent sets Guinness World Record as "tallest musical fountain"
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
New express train service launched on the Tashkent–Andijan route: schedule and ticket prices
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?
How much bonus is expected to be paid to teachers on October 1?