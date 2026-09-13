Triumphantly welcomed: Shavkat Mirziyoyev arrives in South Korea on a state visit

President of the Republic of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, accompanied by his spouse, has arrived in the capital of South Korea, Seoul, on a state visit. A solemn welcoming ceremony was organized at the air base of the South Korean Air Force in Seoul in accordance with high-level state protocol to greet the distinguished guests. A guard of honor lined up in honor of the leader of Uzbekistan, and ceremonial artillery salutes were fired. At the airport, the head of our state was warmly greeted by Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea Koo Yun-chul and other official representatives. The program of this important three-day visit is expected to be extremely packed and rich in politically and economically significant events. Well, which strategic areas will be discussed during the high-level negotiations in Seoul, what historical significance does the first "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit hold, and what new Korean investments will flow into the economy of Uzbekistan?

Celebration at the air base: Artillery salutes and high honors

The welcoming ceremony for the delegation of Uzbekistan in Seoul demonstrated the strategic partnership level of bilateral relations:

Official reception at the military air base: Shavkat Mirziyoyev was welcomed at the special air base of the Korean Air Force by a guard of honor and high-ranking government members;

The pinnacle of state protocol: A ceremonial artillery salute was fired in honor of the distinguished guest;

Government-level greeting: The leader of Uzbekistan was personally greeted by the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance of the Republic of Korea, Koo Yun-chul, initiating the dialogue.

A packed three-day agenda: Meetings with the President, Speaker, and Prime Minister

The scope of expected key political negotiations within the framework of the visit:

High-level dialogue: Official negotiations aimed at deepening the strategic partnership will take place with the President of the Republic of Korea, Lee Jae-myung, in narrow and expanded formats;

Parliamentary and government leadership: Meetings are scheduled with the Speaker of the National Assembly, Cho Jeong-shik, and Prime Minister Han Sung-sook to develop bilateral legislative and executive relations;

Dialogue with the business elite: Direct meetings will be organized with the heads of Korea's leading global corporations, major industrial giants, and financial institutions;

Heartfelt conversation with compatriots: A meeting with Uzbek compatriots studying, working, and residing in South Korea will be an important part of the visit program.

Historical summit, business forum, and Days of Culture

The agenda in Seoul encompasses not only politics, but also vast economic and cultural ties:

"Central Asia – Republic of Korea" Summit: On September 16, our President will participate in the first "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit in the region's history and put forward initiatives to form a new multilateral format;

Uzbekistan – Korea Business Forum: The head of our state will deliver a speech at the opening of a large-scale business forum of the two countries' business circles and launch major investment projects;

Days of Culture of Uzbekistan: Simultaneously with political and economic events, Days of Culture of Uzbekistan will be held in Seoul and other major cities of the country, promoting our national art, traditions, and cultural heritage.

There is no doubt that Shavkat Mirziyoyev's state visit to South Korea will elevate the relations between the two fraternal and reliable partner countries to an entirely new, high stage in the fields of technology, industry, and human capital.

In your opinion, what new impetus will the technological and industrial cooperation between Uzbekistan and South Korea give to the development of our country's economy? How much do you think the first-ever "Central Asia – Republic of Korea" summit will enhance our region's prestige in the international arena? Leave your thoughts in the comments and share this analysis of this important historical visit in our country's diplomacy with all your close ones and friends!