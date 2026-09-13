Luiza Rasulova appealed to Saida Mirziyoyeva: "I live in fear in my own home" (video)

Actress and TV presenter Luiza Rasulova posted a video message on her Instagram page addressed to Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan. In it, she stated that she and her family are facing pressure from neighbors, and that her application submitted to the Internal Affairs Department of Chilanzar district has not been reviewed for a month and a half.

According to Rasulova, one of her neighbors accused her of having connections and corruption with the prevention inspector, as well as illegally using electricity. Another neighbor accused the actress and her family of beating four children, including a three-year-old child, for two years. The actress stated that these claims are groundless and backed by no evidence.

"It will soon be a month and a half since I sent the application in my hand to the head of the Chilanzar district DIA. There has been no result regarding my application. We are living under psychological pressure and in fear in the house where I currently live with my family," she said.

The actress also expressed concern that her neighbor is regularly filming the hallway and door in front of her house.

"We don't know who she is talking to on the phone, who she is sending videos of my house and hallways to, or what her purpose is. I am living in fear in my own home," Rasulova emphasized.

She asked Saida Mirziyoyeva, Head of the Presidential Administration, the Prosecutor General, and the Minister of Internal Affairs to take her appeal under control, investigate the situation, and give a legal assessment of her neighbors' actions.