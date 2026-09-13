Man distracted by his phone falls from the second floor

·106·World
Man distracted by his phone falls from the second floor

At a construction site in Vietnam, a man got distracted by his phone and fell from the second floor. The terrifying moments of the incident were captured by a surveillance camera. This was reported by Haberler.

As it turned out, the man had come to the site to oversee construction work. Walking on the second floor, he moved while looking at his phone screen. Because of this, he failed to notice a large opening in the floor right ahead of him.

A few seconds later, the man fell through the opening and crashed down to the lower floor. The video capturing the incident spread on social media and attracted users' attention.

Some reports state that the man sustained several injuries from the fall and was taken to the hospital. However, no reliable or precise information has been provided regarding his current health condition.

This incident once again demonstrated that even a momentary distraction in hazardous areas like construction sites can lead to serious consequences.

Vietnamconstruction siteaccident
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