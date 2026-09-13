Huawei Pura X Max launched in new colors

Huawei has officially launched new color versions of one of its most advanced devices, the Pura X Max smartphone. According to ixbt.com, this flagship device is now available to customers in attractive burgundy-red and blue colors. Featuring the same innovative form factor as the iPhone Duo, this gadget had already generated significant interest and become a real hit even before its presentation. This is reported by Ixbt.com reports.

Technically, the high-performance smartphone is powered by the powerful Kirin 9030 Pro SoC. One of the device's key features is its dual-screen setup. The convenient external display has a 5.4-inch diagonal, while the internal screen, when unfolded, measures 7.7 inches. This provides users with the capabilities of both a tablet and a smartphone simultaneously.

Memory configurations and pricing

The new versions released to the market are offered in various memory configurations. Specifically, the base version with 12 GB of RAM and 512 GB of internal storage is priced at 12,000 yuan. This pricing reflects the device's high technological level.

The manufacturer has also prepared special collector's editions and top-tier configurations for users:

Burgundy-red collector's edition with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of flash storage — 13,000 yuan.

Top-tier configuration with 16 GB of RAM and 1 TB of internal storage — 14,000 yuan.

Camera capabilities and market demand

The device's photography capabilities are also noteworthy. The main camera system includes a 50 MP ultra-wide-angle module and a 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with a large aperture. Additionally, a 12.5 MP auxiliary ultra-wide-angle camera is provided for front and secondary tasks.

According to official data from Huawei, demand for the smartphone remains very high. In the first four months since sales began, shipment volumes of Pura X Max devices exceeded 1.2 million units. This figure clearly demonstrates the strength of the company's position in the market for foldable and advanced display gadgets.