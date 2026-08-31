Bear and three cubs found in water tank in California

·0·World
Bear and three cubs found in water tank in California

In La Verne, California, a mother bear and her three cubs became trapped inside a large water storage reservoir. The incident occurred on Saturday.

When rescuers arrived, the bears had been trapped inside the dark concrete structure for over 12 hours. They likely fell in through a one-foot-wide hole at the top of the reservoir while searching for water in the hot and humid weather.

The bears were spotted around 8:00 a.m. by Eric Macdonald and Jamie Kirk from Glendora. They climbed to the top of the reservoir and saw the mother bear clinging to the wall in the water through a small hole.

Rescuers launched an operation dubbed "Operation Care Bear." First, the California Department of Fish and Wildlife drained the water from the reservoir to eliminate the risk of the bears drowning.

However, the existing hole was not large enough for rescuers to enter or for the mother bear to exit. Therefore, specialists used an electric saw to cut a larger hole in the side of the reservoir and lowered a ladder to create an exit path for the bears.

While one of the cubs had managed to climb out on its own earlier, it took rescuers a bit more time and effort to get the remaining three bears out.

Ultimately, the mother bear and her cubs were safely removed from the reservoir.

CaliforniaBear RescueWildlifeLa VerneAnimal Safety
Add Zamin.uz to GoogleRead "Zamin" on Telegram!
Aziza Shukhratova
«ZAMIN.UZ» editor

Comments 0

Related news

French couple checked they were not siblings before marriageFrench couple checked they were not siblings before marriageToday, 14:21“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears power“Berlin in turmoil”: Party opposing Russian sanctions nears powerToday, 14:12Record 239 drones shot down in one night: massive attackRecord 239 drones shot down in one night: massive attackToday, 14:04Terrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fireTerrifying explosion in the Strait of Hormuz: Supertanker hits a mine and catches fireToday, 13:47Tokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announcedTokayev signed a new decree: The name of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan has been announcedToday, 13:41Uzbek driver arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in the USAUzbek driver arrested for raping 13-year-old girl in the USAToday, 13:32
AnnouncementsPartnership
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
8 Common Financial Mistakes: What to Avoid?
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: Simplifying Operations for Pitch Owners
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
Playmatch: All Necessary Football Services in One App
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How are investment decisions made in conditions of high uncertainty?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
How to choose a card for daily expenses?
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Eldor Shomurodov Football Academy and TBC Bank: From childhood dreams to big football
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Advantages of OSGOP insurance for drivers and carriers
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Another creativity from Pure Milky: Every step - with love for dear people!
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan
Where should you work to increase your chances of getting a loan

Most read World news

Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Kazakh Bride’s Unexpected Mahr Request Leaves Everyone Astonished
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
Guest List for Ronaldo and Georgina’s Wedding Sparks Buzz
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
A Giant Dragon Appeared in the Sky Over Glasgow, Astonishing Everyone
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Drone Captures Complete Birth Process of a Whale for the First Time
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
Ronaldo’s “Wedding” Shook Madeira: Fans Were Mistaken
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
The Total Solar Eclipse Awaited for 20 Years Will Be Visible in August
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Chicken Walking on Pageant Runway in Malaysia Captivates Audience
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details
Ronaldo’s Wedding of the Century: Venue and Ceremony Details